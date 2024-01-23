Lions Sign Super Bowl Champion RB, Ex-Cowboys OL Prior to Championship Game

Despite the franchise never appearing in the Super Bowl, the Detroit Lions have some big-game experience because of the veterans on their roster. The Lions now also have additional Super Bowl experience on their practice squad with running back Jake Funk.

The Lions announced on January 23 that they signed Funk, along with offensive lineman Matt Farniok, to their practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Lions released linebacker Raymond Johnson and placed running back Jermar Jefferson on practice squad/injured.

Funk has played in 20 games during his three-year NFL career. Ten of those contests came with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 when the team won the Super Bowl.

Funk didn’t appear in the Super Bowl, but he played on special teams in Los Angeles’ other three postseason contests during 2021-22.

The 26-year-old running back played four games for the Indianapolis Colts this past season.

Farniok didn’t appear in a game during 2023. But he dressed in 17 contests for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2021-22 seasons.

Funk and Farniok are replacing two practice squad players who didn’t play in a game during 2023.

Lions Sign Jake Funk, Matt Farniok to Practice Squad

As it turns out, tight end Zach Ertz won’t be the only addition to Detroit’s practice squad this week.

Funk will provide depth to Detroit’s backfield, which dealt with some injuries early in the season. However, neither David Montgomery nor Jahmyr Gibbs have missed a game since the end of October.

In four games with the Colts this season, Funk rushed for 10 yards on 2 carries. He also had 1 reception for 12 yards.

With the Rams in 2021, Funk also had 2 rushing attempts. He gained 5 yards.

Los Angeles mostly used Funk on special teams. He played 128 special teams snaps in 10 contests in 2021.

With the Colts, he appeared on 25 special teams snaps in four contests.

Funk split the 2022 season between the Rams and Colts. He played five contests for Los Angeles and one for Indianapolis that year.

The Colts released Funk on October 7. Since then, he spent time on the practice squads of the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.

While this is Funk’s first stint with the Lions, Farniok is back for the second time in Detroit. He spent a month on the Lions practice squad at the end of the 2023 regular season.

Prior to that, he was on the Chicago Bears practice squad for two months to begin the season. Ironically, he last played in a game for the Cowboys against the Lions in Week 7 of 2022.

Both Funk and Farniok were seventh-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

Lions Release LB Raymond Johnson, Place RB Jermar Jefferson on Practice Squad Injured List

To make room on the practice squad for Funk and Farniok, the Lions moved on from Johnson and Jefferson.

January 23 marked the end of Johnson’s second tenure on Detroit’s practice squad this season. The Lions signed the 25-year-old defensive end to their practice squad at the end of training camp. He stayed on the squad until Detroit released him on December 5.

Johnson returned to the Lions practice squad on January 4.

Detroit waived Jefferson at the end of training camp due to injury, but the team then signed the running back to the practice squad on October 24.

The Lions elevated Jefferson to the team’s active roster for the season finale last season. But he didn’t play a snap.

Johnson and Jefferson last appeared in an NFL regular season game during the 2021 season.