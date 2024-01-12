Lions Projected to Make ‘Home-Run’ Addition to Defense

The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher suggested the Detroit Lions are a team that could make some serious noise during the 2023-24 NFL postseason. But he also pointed to one obvious weakness that could plague the Lions in January.

This offseason, though, Mosher predicted the Lions to address that weakness early in the 2024 NFL draft.

In his newest 2024 NFL mock draft released on January 12, Mosher had Detroit landing Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell at No. 28 overall in the first round.

“The Detroit Lions are one of the most dangerous teams in the NFC, but their secondary might hold them back from making a run in the playoffs,” wrote Mosher.

“Quinyon Mitchell would be a home-run pick for Detroit after dominating at Toledo for the last two seasons. The jump in competition will be significant, but everything about his game suggests he could be a star in the NFL.”

In four seasons at Toledo, Mitchell posted 123 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss, 45 pass defenses and 6 interceptions. He returned 2 of those picks for touchdowns.

Mitchell also had 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery in 43 college games.