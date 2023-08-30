Lions Linked to Deep Threat WR

The Detroit Lions chose to keep five wide receivers not counting Jameson Williams, who will serve a six-game suspension, on their first 53-man roster. But that doesn’t mean the Lions couldn’t make more moves at the position before the season opener.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan argued that Detroit should target recently released wide receiver Robbie Chosen.

“Chosen battled for the No. 3 receiver job for the Dolphins this summer, but ultimately couldn’t make the 53-man roster. The 30-year-old receiver could still be a valuable piece within an offense looking to stretch the field with his speed,” Sullivan wrote. “Could that potentially be the Lions? The wide receiver depth chart isn’t that impressive for Detroit behind Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“[Chosen] could be an ideal replacement as a deep threat while second-year receiver and former first-round pick Jameson Williams serves his six-game suspension.”

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger also identified the Lions as one of three potential landing spots for Chosen.

“Robbie Chosen is not far removed from a 95-reception, 1,096-yard season in 2020 with the Carolina Panthers and can still stretch the field for a handful of teams in 2023,” Spielberger wrote. “The speedster broke off a 75-yard reception in Week 1 of 2022, finishing with a stat line of five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.

“From that point on, with Carolina and eventually Arizona, the production wasn’t really there, but Chosen’s 14.6-yard average depth of target was near the top of the NFL.”

Chosen also caught 20 passes last season, but he averaged 14.1 yards per reception. The Miami Dolphins released the 30-year-old as part of their roster cuts on August 29.

WR Robbie Chosen a Potential Deep-Threat Target for Lions

Chosen, who was formerly known as Robby Anderson and Robbie Anderson, entered the league as an undrafted free agent. But he intrigued NFL teams when he ran the 40-yard dash at Temple’s Pro Day in 4.36-seconds.

With that speed, Chosen found a home with the New York Jets as a rookie in 2016. He started eight games during his rookie season, averaging 14 yards per reception.

Chosen posted a yards per catch average of at least 14 yards in each of his first four NFL seasons. In all four of those years, he also had more than 40 receptions.

Just 18 NFL receivers recorded more than 14 yards per catch and 40 receptions in 2022.

In 2020, which was his first season with the Carolina Panthers, Chosen became more of a possession receiver. He recorded a career-high 95 catches for 1,096 yards and 3 touchdowns.

But he still averaged 11.5 yards per catch. He’s maintained a 13.2 yards per reception average in seven-year career.

Williams is expected to be Detroit’s deep-threat receiver, but as previously mentioned, he will miss the first six games of the season.

Although he was a 2022 first-round pick, Williams is also unproven. He battled back from an ACL injury in 2022, so he only made 1 catch his rookie season.

Adding Chosen would give the Lions a receiver who could stretch the field in the first six games without Williams. Chosen could also provide insurance in case Williams needs additional time to re-adjust to the offense upon his return.

It’s also no guarantee that Williams will be ready to go after his suspension ends. Williams suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason. It’s unclear how serious the injury is.