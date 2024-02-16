Lions Encouraged to Consider Signing Ex-Top 10 QB to Compete With Hendon Hooker

Even without Teddy Bridgewater, who retired to begin his coaching career, the Detroit Lions have depth at quarterback in Hendon Hooker. But with the Lions entering a Super Bowl or bust season in 2024, the question is will Detroit trust a quarterback who has never played an NFL down to be the guy if Jared Goff suffers a serious injury.

SI.com’s All Lions’ Christian Booher argued that if the answer to that question is no, then Detroit should consider targeting veteran Ryan Tannehill in free agency.

“Over his career, Tannehill has made the postseason in four of his seasons and has amassed a total of 151 starts,” Booher wrote. “His production tailed off in 2023, as he threw just four touchdowns against seven interceptions in eight starts.

“If the Lions are looking for a backup quarterback with lots of experience, Tannehill fits that bill.”

Tannehill began his career as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft for the Miami Dolphins. Although he’s won a playoff game in just one season, he has never finished a regular season worse than two games below .500 in his career.

In 2023, Tannehill went 3-5 as a starter. He posted a 64.8% completion percentage and averaged 7 yards per attempt in 10 games with the Tennessee Titans.