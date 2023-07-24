Lions Host Former Rival QB for Visit: Report

The Detroit Lions have reportedly expressed interest in veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater this offseason. Detroit fans can consider that interest ongoing.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported on July 24 that the Lions hosted Bridgewater for a visit on the team’s second day of training camp.

Bridgewater’s visit comes a week after Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire suggested that Detroit backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld is not a “lock” to make the team’s 53-man roster.

The Lions were connected to Bridgewater prior to the NFL draft. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on April 8 that the Lions made “a strong contract offer” to the quarterback.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is familiar with Bridgewater from his days as the assistant head coach/tight ends coach with the New Orleans Saints. Bridgewater played for the Saints from 2018-19.

How Teddy Bridgewater Could Fit With the Lions

Bridgewater began his career with the Minnesota Vikings after being the final selection of the first round in the 2014 NFL draft. He posted a 6-6 record as a rookie and then led the Vikings to an 11-5 mark in 2015.

But during training camp of 2016, Bridgewater suffered a torn ACL and other structural damage to his left knee. The injuries practically sidelined him for two full seasons.

Bridgewater became a free agent in 2018, signing with the Saints. He went 5-0 as a starter in 2019 with Drew Brees injured early in the season.

Since then, Bridgewater has played one season each for the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins. He started 29 games combined for the Panthers and Broncos. For the Dolphins, he mostly served as Tua Tagovailoa’s backup last year.

In 78 career NFL games, Bridgewater has completed 66.4% of his passes for 15,120 yards with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. He’s averaged 7.3 yards per attempt.

Overall, Bridgewater is 33-32 as a starter. He has posted a 16-21 mark since leaving the Vikings.

Nate Sudfeld Not a “Lock” to Make the 53-Man Roster

It’s difficult to say whether Bridgewater is definitely an upgrade over Sudfeld. That’s because Sudfeld hasn’t played much in the NFL.

In his first season with the Lions last year, Sudfeld appeared in two games but didn’t attempt a pass.

Although he’s been in the league since 2016, Sudfeld has never made an NFL start. He went 25-for-37 with 188 passing yards, a touchdown and interception in four games for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2017-20.

In 37 pass attempts, Sudfeld owns a 67.6% completion percentage and 5.1 yards per pass average during his NFL career.

At the very least, Bridgewater has more experience than Sudfeld. Bridgewater has made 65 starts and has two additional years in the league.

Risdon wrote that the Lions could make a change at backup quarterback if Sudfeld didn’t perform well during the preseason. After Bridgewater’s visit, it appears possible a change could be becoming even before that.

It’s important to note, though, that The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett reported on July 23 that rookie signal caller Hendon Hooker “likely will spend all of training camp on the non football injury list.” Hooker is recovering from an ACL tear.

Birkett added that the rookie “is tracking towards being ready to play sometime this fall” but also wrote that the Lions are “in no hurry” to get him on the field.

With that in mind, it’s possible, however unlikely, that the Lions could sign Bridgewater and still keep Sudfeld. Theoretically, that could work for Detroit until Hooker is completely healthy.

But at the very least, Bridgewater’s visit to the Lions proves Detroit is still trying to improve behind center.