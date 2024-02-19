Lions $25 Million Veteran Dubbed Cut Candidate

During the 2023 season, Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker lost his job. This offseason, he could lose his roster spot.

NFL.com’s Matt Okada included Walker on a list of potential NFC roster cut candidates on February 19.

“The Lions are actually in great cap shape entering 2024, but if there is a spot to save some additional dough, Walker might be it,” Okada wrote. “He started just six games last year, despite playing in all 17, and allowed a 123.8 passer rating in primary coverage (per PFF).

“If designated as a post-June 1 cut, Walker would free up $8 million in cap space for a team on the very cusp of Super Bowl contention.”

Walker is entering the final season of a 3-year, $25 million contract he signed before the 2022 season. He will count as about a $12.8 million cap hit in 2024.

That’s obviously a big number for a defender who played just 4 defensive snaps combined in the final five regular season games. Walker was also inactive for all three Detroit playoff games.

As Okada noted, the Lions can save $8 million against the cap if Walker is a designated post-June 1 cut. Detroit will save $5.5 million if it releases Walker before June 1.

Safety Tracy Walker a Cut Candidate for Detroit Lions?

Okada isn’t the only analyst expecting the Lions to potentially release Walker this offseason.

Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti included Walker as one of four safeties on his “All-Bubble NFL Team” on February 19. The list included players from around the league Ginnitti argued could be cut at every position.

On February 14, SI.com’s All Lions’ Christian Booher also mentioned Walker as a cut candidate for the Lions.

“[Walker] was relegated to a bench and special teams role and later a healthy scratch at the end of last season,” Booher wrote. “He started six games this season but the team moved on to Ifeatu Melifonwu late in the year, and Melifonwu made a compelling case to be a starter in the secondary next season.”

In six starts, Walker posted 34 combined tackles and 2 pass defenses. For the entire season, Walker registered a 62.8 Pro Football Focus player grade.

That was ranked 66th out of 104 safeties who played at least 20% of his team’s defensive snaps in 2023.

Walker’s replacement in the starting lineup, Ifeatu Melifonwu, posted 26 combined tackles in the final five regular season games. Melifonwu also had 3 tackles for loss, 5 quarterback hits, 3 sacks and 2 interceptions in that five-game stretch.

Then in the postseason, Melifonwu recorded 16 combined tackles, 3 quarterback hits and 2 sacks.

At PFF, Melifonwu registered an 82.1 player grade for the entire season.

Other Cut Candidates for Lions

As Okada wrote, the Lions are in a strong cap situation. According to Spotrac, they possess more than $48 million in cap space.

But the Lions have needs at edge rusher, cornerback and guard this offseason. Furthermore, they likely want to offer contract extensions to quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and potentially others.

It wouldn’t be a bad thing to create more space, especially if that player isn’t going to play a pivotal role in Detroit’s 2024 Super Bowl push.

With that in mind, defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike is another potential cut candidate. Defensive end John Cominsky could be another one. Booher named both possible cut candidates along with Walker.

Based on production, it would make the most sense for the Lions to cut Onwuzurike and keep Cominsky.

The Lions can save $9.8 million total by cutting both Walker and Onwuzurike.