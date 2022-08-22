Key Lions’ Undrafted Free Agent Praised for ‘Explosiveness and Effort’

Last season, the Detroit Lions watched as a handful of undrafted free agents made an impact for the team, and that could play out again in 2022.

While the players who cracked the roster last year were largely in the defensive backfield and up front on offense, this year, Detroit’s defensive line could reap the benefits of an exciting talent.

Defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor, an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State, has made a strong opening statement for the Lions. He’s been solid on tape and has been gritty in his work thus far.

CBS Sports analyst Josh Cohen came away very impressed watching the tape of Taylor, and tweeted about his explosiveness and effort on the field.

“Granted he’s only gotten preseason reps vs 2s and 3s, I’m really impressed w/ DET UDFA DT (62) Demetrius Taylor. Tons of explosiveness and effort. Don’t see how a guy like this doesn’t make a roster – whether in DET or elsewhere,” Cohen tweeted.

The only roadblock to Taylor? Detroit’s deep defensive front roster, but with play like this, he could be earning his way no matter who else is around him on the field.

Would the Lions let Taylor get away? It seems if he is impressive enough he’d crack the team’s practice squad. Nevertheless, he could be the team’s next impressive undrafted free agent coming down the pipe.

Taylor has 1 tackle in the preseason, but his skill and moves have been jumping off the tape.

Taylor Facing Tough Roster Battle

Can Taylor make the Lions outright this year? It’s possible, but it might be tough because of the fact that the team has some intense depth along the defensive front.

Up front, the Lions have names like Julian Okwara, Austin Bryant, Charles Harris, and Aidan Hutchinson locked into roster roles. Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike are key players. Romeo Okwara figures to play a role once he gets off of the PUP list. John Cominsky has also been very impressive so far. Add it up and there aren’t many spots for players to earn, and snaps could be at a premium for players.

If Taylor doesn’t make the Lions, the team could keep him on the practice squad for 2022. It might be tough for Detroit to keep him there long-term, however, so the Lions might have a very tough choice to make with regards to what they can do with Taylor.

Taylor’s Stats & Highlights

Suddenly, the Lions have depth along their defensive line as well, but Taylor could be a player who pushes for a role in Detroit this season and pushes the team to take note of his abilities.

Physical and tough, Taylor piled up the sacks in college for Appalachian State with an eye-popping 137 tackles, 26.5 sacks, 46 tackles for-loss and 6 forced fumbles. The tape shows a player capable of making a huge impact, as he was first-team all Sun-Belt the last three years.

Play

Taylor has the goods to be an interesting piece for the Lions. Due to numbers, he may have to wait on the practice squad, but that could be a good place to stash a player who seems to have his combination of explosion and power up front.

As roster cut reality continues, Taylor will remain one to watch for a hungry, young defensive front that is suddenly deep.

