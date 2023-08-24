Proposed Trade Ships Lions Former Second-Round WR

The Los Angeles Rams don’t have many of the same excellent role players that helped the franchise win the Super Bowl during the 2021 NFL season. But the Detroit Lions may be interested in one role player they still have.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine argued that the Lions should target Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson in a trade before the season begins.

“If the Rams aren’t sold on extending him in the offseason, it would make sense to try to get something for him now. A team like the Detroit Lions might be willing to give something up for him,” wrote Ballentine.

“They traded for Denzel Mims earlier this offseason but have since waived him with an injury designation. They still need receiver depth, especially with Jameson Williams set to serve a six-game suspension to start the season after he violated the league’s gambling policy.

“Amon-Ra St. Brown is a similar target magnet to Cooper Kupp, so the Lions should be able to utilize him as a good complement to their star wide receiver.”

The Rams selected Jefferson at No. 57 overall in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He had 24 receptions for 369 yards and 3 touchdowns in 11 games last season.

How Van Jefferson Could Fit With the Lions

Jefferson was a disappointment with his stat line last season. He started 2022 on injured reserve, missing the first six games. Then, he didn’t catch a pass until his third game back on the field.

Jefferson didn’t record 50 receiving yards in a contest last season until Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

But in 2021, he helped the Rams win the Super Bowl by posting 50 receptions for 802 yards and 6 touchdowns during the regular season. He then had 9 catches for 102 yards in the playoffs.

One thing Jefferson did do last year, though, was continue to make big plays when he caught the ball. He’s averaged at least 15 yards per catch each of the past two seasons. In 2021, Jefferson posted 16 yards per reception.

His big-play ability would fit very nicely with the Detroit offense, particularly early in the season. Second-year wideout Jameson Williams is expected to be the deep-threat for the Lions, but as Ballentine mentioned, he will miss the first six games because of a suspension due to a gambling violation.

Williams also hardly had a great training camp and preseason. He dropped a long pass against the New York Giants on August 11 and then suffered a hamstring injury later in camp. Williams won’t play again this preseason.

It’s unrealistic to expect Williams to immediately make a big impact upon his return in late October. He only has 1 reception in his career, so he’s still learning and developing.

Therefore, adding a deep-threat for insurance such as Jefferson would be a prudent move.

Jefferson has recorded 93 catches, 1,391 yards and 10 touchdowns in 44 career NFL games. He’s averaged 15.0 yards per reception.

Other Potential Trade Targets for the Lions

Jefferson is an ideal fit for Detroit because of his deep-threat ability. But the Lions could use receiver depth of any kind.

Top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been dealing with an injury, but he is expected to be ready for Week 1. Veterans Marvin Jones and Josh Reynolds will serve as the team’s best outside receiving weapons (St. Brown plays predominantly in the slot) until at least Williams’ return.

Wideout Kalif Raymond is also a strong option in the slot. The Lions signed Raymond to a contract extension on August 11.

But it remains unclear who will occupy the team’s final one or two roster spots at wide receiver to begin the season. Detroit’s final preseason game on August 25 against the Carolina Panthers could determine that.

The Lions could also shop the trade market for other receiving options. Chargers receiver Josh Palmer could be an interesting fit.

Trades at other positions aren’t off the table either. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin identified defensive line as a bigger need for the Lions than receiver. Benjamin called Detroit a fit for New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy.