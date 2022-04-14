Lions ‘Like’ Solid Trio of Wideouts Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft: Report

There’s been lots of names the Detroit Lions have been tied to during the 2022 NFL draft via mocks and other exercises, so actual news about players the team is interested in represents good information at this stage of the game.

Bread crumbs have been hard to come by on that front, but in terms of the offensive side of the ball, a major hint was just dropped regarding what the Lions may decide to do in order to add more playmaking to a team that seems to badly need it.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Heading into the draft, the Lions could be looking to add playmakers for Jared Goff at the receiver position, and Jordan Schultz had a few names to add to the mix that figure to be of interest to the Lions in the days ahead. Schultz reported he is hearing the Lions like Christian Watkins, David Bell and Velus Jones.

I’m told the #Lions want to continue adding speed/playmaking on the perimeter for Jared Goff — who will once again be the guy in Detroit. Three players they like: NDSU’s Christian Watson, Purdue’s David Bell and Tennessee’s Velus Jones Jr. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 14, 2022

“I’m told the Lions want to continue adding speed/playmaking on the perimeter for Jared Goff — who will once again be the guy in Detroit. Three players they like: NDSU’s Christian Watson, Purdue’s David Bell and Tennessee’s Velus Jones Jr.,” Schultz tweeted.

Detroit being players in the wideout market during the draft is great news, and something that should be celebrated by fans. The team has some young players with upside already at the position, and the more they could add, the better off they would be.

It feels as if the team will be serious in the market for wideouts in the draft with this report surfacing, and that is great news for the offense and its future.

Wideout Primed for Addition By Lions Within Draft

This news proves the Lions figure to be in the hunt for a wide receiver early in the 2022 NFL draft. Two out of the three players mentioned have high grades, and could be first or second-round draft picks for the team. Jones is a player who could figure as a middle-round pick, but if the Lions like him, he could be poised to go higher, perhaps in the third-round of the draft.

During the offseason, the Lions have made moves at the position, re-signing Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond while bringing in DJ Chark on a one-year pact. Those moves will help the group, but having another young player come into the mix for playmaking sake would be huge for the Lions. With names like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Quintez Cephus still in the fold, the Lions may want one more bigger-ticket item for the future, which is where the draft comes in. Looking down the line, picks 32 and 34 could be the hot zone for the team to add a player that they like at this position.

What This Wideout Trio Brings to Mix for Lions

All of the players mentioned bring some quality skill for Detroit’s offense. If the Lions are looking for another steal later in the draft like they were able to get with St. Brown in 2021, Jones could be this year’s version. He’s got a solid body for the position and has been through the battles in the SEC. In practice, he has been running solid routes and establishing himself in a big way:

Jones has put up 1,434 yards and 11 touchdowns during his career, which spanned from USC to Tennessee. For a team that could crave a hidden gem, he could be a great option for the Lions later on in the draft.

In terms of Bell, the Lions would be getting one of the better pass catchers in the Big Ten the last few seasons. While he might not be completely speedy, Bell could offer the team some definite playmaking ability given 2,946 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in college.

As one of the top risers in the process, Watson put on a show at the combine showing off his major receiving skills as well as his speed. He looks like a complete player, so if he is around with this selection, the Lions need to pounce to sign him up. While playing for North Dakota, Watson put up huge numbers as well with 2,134 yards and 14 touchdowns. Here’s a look at his game:





Play



Christian Watson 2021 Full Season Highlights | North Dakota State WR | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect One of the best FCS prospects in this upcoming draft class 2021 Stats: 43 Rec, 800 Yds, 7 TD, 114 Rush Yds, 1 Rush TD 2022-02-02T20:20:58Z

Adding any of these players would be a big score for a Detroit offense looking to create more big plays in 2022. At this point, it sure seems as if the Lions feel like they need to make a wideout pick a priority. That’s good news given how inconsistent they were in 2021.

READ NEXT: Heavy on Lions Post-Free Agent Frenzy Mock 3.0