Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Turning Heads Amid Trade Rumors

Dillon Gabriel has been pushed to the background in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition, but he is making the most of his limited opportunities.

Gabriel completed 10 of 11 passes during Thursday’s practice after also delivering a strong performance on the opening day of training camp. He is working behind Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, the clear front-runners for the starting job. But he has quietly continued the momentum he established during offseason workouts.

“Dillon Gabriel behind Sanders + Watson but has been stacking quality practices in limited reps, dating back to end of OTAs + minicamp,” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi reported.

Watson and Sanders are alternating days with the starting offense, while Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green split the remaining work.

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Needs to Unlock Bigger Plays

Gabriel has largely been forgotten as a serious contender to start, with most of the attention centered on Watson and Sanders. However, a string of productive practices could help him secure his place on the roster, quiet trade talks, and potentially push him back into the conversation.

The Browns selected Gabriel in the third round last year. He appeared in eight games as a rookie, making six starts and posting a 1-5 record. Gabriel completed 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Taking care of the football was not Gabriel’s problem. Creating explosive plays was. Gabriel averaged only 5.1 yards per attempt. His run as the starter ended after he suffered a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens in November. Sanders replaced him and remained the starter after Gabriel cleared the concussion protocol.

Gabriel entered the league facing questions about his 5-foot-11 frame and arm strength. Those concerns make his performance in preseason games especially important. Operating efficiently early in camp is a good start, but the Browns still need to see how he responds to pressure and whether he can create explosive plays.

Browns Open to Keeping Four Quarterbacks

General manager Andrew Berry said the Browns are open to carrying four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. It’d be unconventional, but the Browns quarterback situation has been anything but that over the years.

“I am,” Berry said when asked if he was open to keeping four quarterbacks. “I think you’ve heard me say it’s the most valuable position, and look, they’ve got to earn it. It’s not a situation where guys are on scholarship in terms of a roster spot.

“So, we’ll see. I don’t think you can be prescriptive at the beginning of camp, because things are going to surprise you in both directions. Injuries are going to pop up, opportunities that you don’t foresee on July 31 may show up on August 31. So, we try to maintain as much flexibility as possible.”

The Browns experienced that volatility last year. Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders entered camp as part of a crowded competition while Watson recovered from his Achilles injury. Pickett had been splitting most of the first-team work with Flacco and appeared to have a legitimate chance to win the job. However, he suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the preseason and altered the course of the competition. Flacco was eventually named the starter, while Pickett was traded before the season.

The Browns’ first preseason test will come on August 15 against the Chicago Bears.