Browns Make Feelings Clear on Dillon Gabriel Amid Trade Chatter

Dillon Gabriel may be running behind Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, but Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken insists the second-year quarterback remains part of the competition.

Gabriel received fewer opportunities than Watson and Sanders during the offseason program and that has continued with training camp opening. Monken is splitting the most valuable reps between the two leading candidates for the starting job — Sanders and Watson.

However, Monken pushed back against the idea that a limited workload would eliminate Gabriel from consideration.

“I said it in the spring —everybody on the roster competes,” Monken said on July 29. “I mean, you’re in the NFL. I mean, equal reps doesn’t mean you’re not going to compete. Obviously you don’t have as many opportunities. You’ve got to take advantage of the opportunities that you get, but you never know how it’s going to go at any position.

“Minor injuries are a part of training camp. So guys go down, their shoulder’s a little sore and Dillon comes in, someone comes in and plays well over another position. Again, we have to divide the reps up according to the depth chart.”

Dillon Gabriel Facing Uncertain Browns Future

Monken’s comments left the door open for Gabriel, although the division of reps make Cleveland’s current hierarchy clear. Watson and Sanders have the most direct paths to the starting job, while Gabriel is a long shot who would need some fortunate breaks.

Gabriel appeared in 10 games and made six starts as a rookie. He completed 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions, finishing 1-5 as the starter. His starting run ended after he suffered a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens. Sanders replaced Gabriel and remained the starter for the rest of the season.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi predicted the Browns will again reduce their quarterback room from four players to three before the regular season.

“Like last season, a trade to bring the quarterback room to three entering the regular season seems to be a likely outcome,” Oyefusi said.

Oyefusi did not identify which quarterback Cleveland could move. However, Gabriel appears to be a logical candidate if Watson and Sanders remain atop the depth chart and the Browns want to retain Green as a developmental prospect.

Browns Still Have Time to Evaluate Dillon Gabriel

Gabriel’s best opportunity to change the conversation will come during the preseason. Watson and Sanders cannot take every snap, leaving Gabriel and Green with opportunities to make their case.

During offseason workouts, Gabriel has tried to avoid getting caught up in where he stands in the competition.

“I think I’m just running my own race and focused on what I can control, and that’s mastering my reps and doing it a high level,” Gabriel said in April.

Gabriel’s “race” will feature limited opportunities, and he’ll have to force his way into more meaningful reps. The path is narrow, but Gabriel’s performance in camp and the preseason could determine whether he remains in Cleveland.