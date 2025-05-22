Dodgers Get Major Update on 3-Time MVP Shohei Ohtani

The rich may be getting richer. The reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers have begun the year with a 31-19 record, despite not playing their best baseball. They currently own a two-game lead in their division, and started the year on an eight-game win streak.

But one problem has persisted in Los Angeles. Despite plenty of resources being dedicated to the rotation, Los Angeles has not seen meaningful production from that unit. This can be attributed to poor play to a certain degree, but the main culprit has been injuries. But it sounds like they may soon gain some support from former Cy Young Contender Shohei Ohtani.

In a recent article written by MLB’s Sonja Chen, she detailed the throwing progress of the three-time MVP.

“Ohtani mixed in sliders and curveballs in the bullpen for the first time ahead of Wednesday’s series finale vs. the D-backs at Dodger Stadium,” said Chen. “Since the regular season began, he’s been on a schedule of throwing a lighter bullpen session midweek before a heavier throwing day on Saturdays.”

She continued by adding, “The Dodgers have been firm that Ohtani needs to be throwing his entire arsenal before progressing to facing hitters. He appears to be knocking on the door of that, which would be his next major step forward.”

Ohtani hasn’t pitched since 2023, when he tossed 132 innings of 3.14 ERA ball. After being shut down by the Los Angeles Angels late in the season, Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery before his coveted free agency in 2024. This didn’t stop the international phenom from securing a 10-year $700 million deal from the Dodgers that off-season.

209 seconds of Shohei Ohtani's Sweeper Strikeouts in 2023. 😷 pic.twitter.com/jC2qxhp4CQ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) December 9, 2023

A season for the ages

The plan for Ohtani was that he would stick to offense in his debut season in Dodger Blue. Safe to say, that worked out well.

Before winning the World Series, Ohtani put up a season for the ages. He slashed .304/.398/.655/.1.053 and accumulated 9.2 bWAR despite not playing on defense or throwing a single pitch. He invented the 50 steal, 50 homer club and took home his third MVP award.

It’s crazy to think that this season may be the floor for Ohtani’s time as a Dodger. It sounds like he may soon add pitching back into his repertoire.

A two-way phenomenon

As a pitcher, Ohtani has posted a 3.01 ERA in 481.2 career innings since 2018. While he missed all of 2019 on the mound, Ohtani had tossed 130+ innings from 2021-2023. His best season came in 2022, when he posted a 2.33 ERA, 172 ERA+, 1.012 WHIP, and an 11.9 K/9 mark. Despite adding 34 homers on the offensive side, Ohtani lost out on the MVP award to Aaron Judge, who hit 62 homers.

The Dodgers could certainly use his addition to the rotation this season. Despite signing many premier free agents, Los Angeles has dealt with horrible injury luck this season to their starters. The Dodgers currently have Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Gavin Stone on the injured list.

While the Dodgers remain in first in a loaded National League West division, they need some reinforcements. Amongst starters, the Dodgers rank 23rd in the majors with a 4.30 ERA. Ohtani’s eventual addition to the rotation will give the Dodgers a serious chance to repeat as champions.