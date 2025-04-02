Dolphins Columnist ‘If They Don’t Get Three Starters Out Of This Draft, They’re Going To Lose Their Jobs’

Miami Dolphins columnist Chris Perkins of the Sun Sentinel was a guest on Overtime with Jake Vulinec this Tuesday. The reporter spent his ten minutes talking about the head coach and general manager tandem of Mike McDaniel and Chirs Grier.

“I think they need to win a playoff game to retain their jobs,” the reporter remarked. “I think the general feeling is this could be the last year for the duo of Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel.”

The reporter added that the Dolphins have come up short since McDaniel took over, but not for lack of trying. Perkins pointed to the additions of big name players like Terron Armstead, Jalen Ramsey, Bradley Chubb, and Tyreek Hill as proof of ambition.

“They changed from lets build in the draft to lets win now,” he said. “Well, that didn’t work. So now we are back at lets build through the draft.”

Perkins did not undersell the importance of this years draft in which the Dolphins currently possess ten picks; including the 13th overall selection.

“Last years draft was picked with security,” Perkins said regarding the difference in last years draft strategy compared to this years. “Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier thought ‘we got time to build this thing.’ That’s not the attitude anymore. They need immediate help right now.”

Perkins continued with his assessment of the McDaniel/Grier regime. A duo he says he supports, but fears that the city’s approval rating is dropping.

“The Dolphins need a great draft,” Perkins continued. “GM Chris Grier and Coach Mike McDaniel are both on the hot seat. Going into their fourth season, they’ve got all this talent and they haven’t produced a playoff victory.”

McDaniel Feeling The Heat

During his media availability at the 2025 NFL Annual Meeting, head coach Mike McDaniel answered questions regarding job security heading into his fourth-year, reported Adam Sites of Dolphins Wire.

“Every year to me, if you’re not feeling heat on the seat, you have the wrong urgency,” McDaniel told the swarm of reporters.

Owner Stephen Ross made waves following the teams week 18 loss to the New York Jets when he took to Twitter confirming Coach McDaniel would be returning for another season at the helm. However, within the same post he stated that his bode of confidence resides in an expectation that things would get better.

“I’m not entitled to my position as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins,” the young coach continued. “As we work together, [Ross] knows my expectation is to be the best person for the job and that can get convoluted. Was I the best person for the job last year? We lost more than we won; we were 8-9.”

Looking At The Bright Side

In the same press conference, McDaniel eluded to the fact that long standing Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was on the hot seat going into the teams Super Bowl winning season.

“Nick Sirianni, I want to be on that hot seat he was on last year,” McDaniel concluded. “Sirianni was on the hottest seat. If we [were] closer to the season that we were chasing, if we won two more games, does that make me a different coach?”