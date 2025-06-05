Dolphins QB/WR Duo Ranked, Offense Rising

The Miami Dolphins are entering the 2025 NFL season ranked high in PFF’s best QB/WR duo’s rankings.

Both Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill are in need of a bounce-back season after the headache that the 2024 season was.

With injuries piled high and an offense in limbo, the Dolphins can’t afford to repeat the lack of offensive production they had.

HC Mike McDaniel needs to find a way to inject a resurgence of productive football into this Dolphins offense.

While there are some question marks surrounding health and cohesion, the good news is that both Tua and Tyreek have exceptional talent and chemistry that will hopefully shine through.

Dolphins Injuries Stalled Surge

Last season, the Miami Dolphins offense lost mostly all of its explosiveness and rhythm.

The main reason was due to the injuries that QB Tua Tagovailoa sustained early in the 2024 season.

Once Tagovailoa went down, the offense started to sputter and the season slowly started to drift out of reach.

With their star quarterback out, Tyreek Hill still posted fairly positive numbers despite missing his go-to thrower.

Hill had 959 yards and 6 touchdowns on the year, which, despite the circumstances kept the once high-flying, league-leading air attack still respectable.

With the scoring pace the Dolphin’s offense was able to set in 2022 and 2023, HC Mike McDaniel is hopeful he can get his offense back on track and score points.

With a lot on the line for Miami this season, Tagovailoa looks healthy and ready for the challenge he will face this season.

If this quarterback and wide receiver duo can get back up and running, it will do wonders for the Dolphins’ 2025 season.

Elite When Offense Clicks

Ranking in the top 10 in the QB/WR duo is not something to ignore. It is the clear strength of the team and they will need to start clicking early.

PFF, stated that while questions remain, there is no doubting the previous history that Tagovailoa and Hill have shown before.

“From 2023 to 2024, Tagovailoa’s 93.9 PFF passing grade when targeting Hill is the highest mark of any of these quarterbacks in the top 10 — including Joe Burrow when targeting Ja’Marr Chase.” per PFF.

The Dolphins have proven they can light up scoreboards when healthy, but they will need more than just a duo to sustain success.

Opposite Hill is explosive wideout Jaylen Waddle, who is looking to have a bounce-back season of his own in 2025.

Waddle’s speed and versatility add another dimension to the offense and a foundational piece HC Mike McDaniel can work with.

In the trenches, the Dolphins’ offensive line needs to blend well together in order to protect the prize under center.

HC Mike McDaniel did give early praise to OT Austin Jackson, stating Jackson had performed “as good as he has ever looked”.

Having his 2024 season cut short due to injury, Austin Jackson tends to be overlooked when discussing how this Dolphins’ offense will perform.

With Tagovailoa healthy and dialed in and Hill still among the NFL’s most explosive, the foundation is solid to bounce back.

Adding in Jaylen Waddle, the offensive pieces are there. It is just a matter of execution when the team hits the field in September.

If they remain healthy and find their 2023 form, the Dolphins could start rising quickly and show why they are still viewed as having a top 10 offensive duo.