Dolphins Duo Cracks PFF List, Reveals 2025 Clues

The Miami Dolphins 2025 season outlook is one filled with question marks and few answers.

Uncertainty surrounds key areas of the roster, from the health of the quarterback position all the way to the Jalen Ramsey trade rumors and the state of the defense.

However, amid the unknowns, one thing is still clear: The Dolphins’ top WR duo is still among the NFL’s best.

That fact was reinforced by Pro Football Focus’ newly released rankings of the top WRs heading into the 2025 season.

Both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle made PFF’s yearly list and give the Dolphins one of the stronger WR duos in the league this year.

Both Hill and Waddle will look to set the tone for the offense and truly be a foundation for a team that is looking to find answers to many questions.

WR Duo Rank High

Tyreek Hill landing at number 8 on PFF’s wide receiver list underscores the level of play he has sustained since joining the Dolphins in 2022.

In the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Hill posted 3,509 yards and 20 touchdowns combined.

Last season, Hill did have a down year, but even with the revolving door and injuries at quarterback, Hill still posted 959 yards and six touchdowns.

Looking ahead to September, PFF made note of Hill’s dip in production in 2024, but found it difficult to rank him outside the top 10.

“Hill’s production dipped in 2024, as it did for much of Miami’s offense, and he finished with a 77.3 receiving grade. Still, it’s difficult to rank him lower than No. 8, given how dominant he was in the years prior,” said PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema.

Lining up opposite Hill is Jaylen Waddle, who was ranked at number 21.

Waddle’s ranking gives the Dolphins a strong one-two punch that will continue to give opposing defenses a headache in coverage.

Like Hill, Waddle did have a dip in production last season, but the seasons prior, Waddle was establishing himself as one of the top receivers in the NFL.

PFF noted that Waddle is still regarded as one of the premier explosive threats to keep an eye on and will be a big reason if Miami has a rebound offensively.

“Waddle took a noticeable step back in 2024, finishing with a 71.5 receiving grade after earning an elite 90.1 the year prior. Still, as one of the league’s most explosive threats — both with and without the ball — there’s reason to hope for a rebound if Miami’s offense returns to form in 2025,” said Sikkema.

Dolphins Offense Aims For Rebound

The Miami Dolphins will need to have success on the offensive side of the ball if they are going to push back into, and remain relevant, in the AFC.

Having both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the PFF Top WR List heading into 2025 certainly provides a boost.

With question marks surrounding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, his health, and if he can bounce back to premium form, the skill position players will have to be relied on in order to help the Dolphins find success.

The Dolphins have a proven foundation at receiver to work around, and few teams can match Miami’s speed and vertical ability on the outside.

If the Dolphins and those in charge can find consistent execution, this dynamic Dolphins duo will have the potential to push this offense back to the top of the NFL.