Dustin Johnson’s Caddie: How Much Money Is Austin Johnson’s Salary?

Dustin Johnson has a unique relationship with his caddie as Austin Johnson is also his brother. As Dustin has enjoyed one of his most successful years on the golf course, it has also been lucrative for Austin. Like all PGA Tour caddies, Austin’s salary is not made public but the profession is widely based on the success of the golfer as the majority of their money is made through the percentage of the tournament purses they receive.

Dustin has made more than $5 million in six straight seasons which is also good news for Austin. Forbes reported in 2017 that Austin was among the highest-paid caddies with $1.6 million annual earnings. Dustin earned $8.7 million in 2017, a significantly higher amount than his $5.8 million earnings in 2020, per CBS Sports. Both Dustin and Austin likely earned less money this past year given the lengthy break in the action on the PGA Tour amidst the COVID-19 shutdowns across all major sports in the spring.

Despite popular perception, being a caddie is not necessarily a lucrative career as each person’s earnings is heavily tied to the success of their particular golfer. If a golfer is in a slump, caddies can take a steep financial hit as many are responsible for their own travel expenses for each PGA Tour event.

Top golfers typically pay their caddies between eight to ten percent of their earnings, per Forbes. Dustin would earn a little more than $2 million for a 2020 Masters win which puts Austin’s share at between $160,000 and $200,000 if his brother is able to secure a green jacket.

Austin Johnson’s Wife Samantha Maddox Was Also a College Athlete

Austin met his wife Samantha Maddox while the two were student-athletes at the College of Charleston. Austin played basketball while Samantha was on the tennis team, but he has now traded in his high tops for a golf bag. The couple got married in 2018 at an elaborate Palm Beach, Florida wedding at the Colonial Hotel which sits on the Atlantic Ocean.

“Our guests and family danced and sang the night away into the early morning hours,” the couple told Wedding Style Magazine.