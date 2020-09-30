Eagles All-Pro Would ‘Literally Break a Bone Where I Can’t Walk’

Fletcher Cox has fought through calf injuries and foot surgeries, only missing three games in nine years.

This year, the All-Pro defensive tackle strained an abdominal muscle in Week 2 and struggled to practice all week. Cox was officially listed questionable, a game-time decision, but showed up in Week 3 and played 55 defensive snaps (out of 72), including a game-saving sack. He’s a tank, a real-life Terminator who can’t be stopped from playing the game he loves.

“I think I said this, probably a couple of years ago, for me not to play a game I would have to literally break a bone where I can’t walk,” Cox told reporters. “I would do anything for this team, man, and I’ve shown it and if I can go, I’m going to go … and that is what it is.”

The Eagles had an off-day on Tuesday but Cox made time to speak with the media and address his status for Sunday. It’s too early in the week to know for sure if he’ll line up against San Francisco. Judging from his iron-man track record, it would be shocking not to see No. 91 out there propping up teammates and pressuring quarterbacks.

“I progressed a lot from last week and, you know, I’m just looking forward to just staying on top of treatment,” Cox said. “Just staying on top of everything I can do and being ready to roll.”

Leader by Example More Than Words

Cox is noticeably soft-spoken, surprising for an immovable object standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 310 pounds. He lets guys like Brandon Graham and Darius Slay do the chirping on the field while he tends to lead by example. Not words.

After Sunday’s embarrassing tie, Cox decided to speak up and raise spirits in the locker room. The rookies and first-year players need to hear some kind of encouragement from the veteran leaders on the team.

“When you speak, guys listen, so I grabbed a couple of guys individually,” Cox said. “I tell them, ‘Hey, man, it’s OK, things will get better.’ I did the same thing this morning when I got in. The biggest thing for me is, that if I have a younger guy, like Casey Toohill, who is watching me — if he sees me sitting around moping all day, and feeling sorry for myself, then he’s going to start feeling sorry for himself. Right now, it’s no time for people to feel sorry or themselves.”

Toohill was one player on his mind. Another was Carson Wentz. Cox was seen going over to the franchise quarterback during last week’s game and hyping him up. It was important to let Wentz know that the locker room supports him as the outside world continues to point the finger at No. 11.

“I just went over there and said, ‘Hey, man, we got your back, buddy, just keep getting ready to go again.’ That’s it, wasn’t nothing special,” Cox said. “I let it be known that he’s our quarterback and just go over there and just talk him up, let him know that we got your back.”

Blocking Out the Outside Noise

Another thing Cox wanted to let everyone know is that the Eagles haven’t given up on this abnormal season. Philadelphia had never lost two straight to start the year under Doug Pederson. It also marks the first time the franchise has started the season with consecutive double-digit losses since 2003. Keep that negativity away.

Consecutive Losses by Double Digits

to Start a Season for the Eagles — 5 . . . 1971, 1972

“It’s 53 … how many guys in the locker room? That’s the only group I need to believe in us,” Cox said. “We believe in each other. That’s all the support we need, from the coaches to the owners to everybody in this building, and I think that’s the only belief that we need.”

