Ex-Patriot Challenges Eagles’ Carson Wentz: ‘Jalen Hurts is Going to Start’

It’s been said many times many ways: Jalen Hurts is going to start in Philadelphia.

As Carson Wentz continues to struggle on the field — and Hurts keeps seeing an increased role on offense — the talking heads around the league are plotting his demise. The Eagles quarterback has the second-worst quarterback rating (64.9) and QBR (29.0) in the NFL, including the fifth-worst completion percentage (58.8).

He also leads the NFL in interceptions with four. And, as ESPN’s Mike Greenberg pointed out, Wentz has the exact same record (14-15) and QBR (59.9) as Jameis Winston since tearing his knee in 2017. The numbers aren’t good.

Former Patriots guard Damien Woody jumped on the hate bandwagon during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” when he declared Hurts was going to start at some point this season. He didn’t say when or where, only that the rookie would take over eventually.

“I think at some point this season Jalen Hurts is going to start,” Woody said. “Philadephia is heavily invested in Carson Wentz. Money is going to play a huge factor in this thing … because they’ve given him like $110 million guaranteed … and then they drafted a quarterback in the second round.”

"If we go back to [following Carson Wentz' injury] … he has had the same QBR as Jameis Winston! … I think at some point this season Jalen Hurts is going to start." —@damienwoody 😳 pic.twitter.com/7cHDqgW4NE — First Take (@FirstTake) September 24, 2020

It’s a sentiment his colleague Max Kellerman has been harping on all week. He reminded everyone that the Eagles used the 53rd overall pick to select Hurts when there was a reported chance to trade that pick and draft up to take CeeDee Lamb.

“You don’t use a second-round pick that you could have packaged to get a receiver if he has no weapons,” Kellerman said. “The best receiver in the draft [CeeDee Lamb] … you don’t keep that [pick] to draft a quarterback unless you plan on maybe having to play him.”

ESPN Analyst ‘Biting His Nails’ About Wentz

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has been one of Wentz’s biggest fans over the years, constantly sticking up for how great he can be. Remember, there was a rumor going around last offseason that Orlovsky was in the mix for a spot on the Eagles’ coaching staff. That didn’t happen.

Make things happen-but don’t force things to happen. That’s how you, and Philadelphia become unhappy For the @Eagles fans watch @cj_Wentz from left/lead leg when throwing. Straight-bad. Bent-good. https://t.co/vMJomnS4Hd — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 21, 2020

However, Orlovsky — a former NFL quarterback himself — is starting to get a little worried about Wentz. He’s still a firm believer the 27-year-old will figure it out, but it needs to happen soon. Like this week.

“Is it cause for concern? It’s causing me to bite my nails,” Orlovsky told reporters, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I’m not in a panic mode but, ‘Why are you here when I saw last year what I saw, given worse circumstances? You can control those things, you can fix those things.’ I think he needs some really good individual work at practice. But those are fixable things. It needs to get better yesterday, when it comes to when will it get better, but I’m not in panic mode yet.”

