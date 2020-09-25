Carson Wentz Ripped for Ridiculous ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ That Everyone Does

The Carson Wentz hate keeps growing, onward to preposterous and inappropriate levels.

Sports shock jock Colin Cowherd took aim at Wentz for (of all things) wearing his baseball cap backward during his media availability on Wednesday when he discussed his confidence level and struggles this season.

The FOX Sports personality gave the opinion a franchise quarterback should dress the part at all times because he may have to meet with important corporate executives and season-ticket holders. Never mind that Wentz was casually speaking to reporters on a Zoom call prior to practice, a seemingly safe space where some guys have shown up in pads and tank tops.

It was a bizarre rant even for Cowherd’s low standards. Anyway, here is the exchange which Cowherd delivered while wearing a front-facing Eagles hat:

“First of all, you should wear it forward because it protects your eyes. But let me just ask you … let’s say twice a year the Eagles ask Carson Wentz to meet with advertisers and suite holders, that type of thing because that’s what teams do. Hi, I’m Carson Wentz, it’s nice to meet you, sir. Oh, you run Chevron, it’s nice to meet you, sir. Oh you run Geico Insurance, it’s a pleasure to meet you, I’m Carson Wentz. Oh, oh, Bank of America, it’s a pleasure to meet you, sir, my name is Carson Wentz, thank you.”

Then, Cowherd jerks the hat backward and attempts to do some kind of awkward accent, maybe a Philly one?

“Or, hey, me and my boys had beers last week … [inaudible gibberish]. I’m your quarterback, what ya got here? Bank of America, haha, I’ve never been to a bank … [more inaudible gibberish] you tell me there’s not a difference between this look as a franchise quarterback and this look?”

Look, there is a lot we can pile on Wentz about his inaccuracy and turnovers in 2020. Wearing a hat backward? Get a life.

Wentz Not Listening to Outside Noise

Wentz has been great about muting the outside noise throughout his career, whether positive or negative. There has been a lot of criticism lofted his way over the past two weeks and it’s only going to get louder with Jalen Hurts looking over his shoulder. You can bet he’s going to continue to block it out.

“I don’t know what’s being said,” Wentz told reporters on Wednesday while wearing his hat backward. “What people say or how people feel, you know everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. That’s how I’ve been my whole career, I don’t get worked up in what people say, write, feel.”

"It's going back to what you know." Carson Wentz says confidence in the NFL can turn quickly. But he says the #Eagles are still relying on each other, they're still communicating and confident they can turn it around. #FlyEaglesFly @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/9EF0tKU07B — Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) September 23, 2020

Wentz continued: “I’m confident in myself and in this team and obviously being 0-2, statistically 0-2 but then statistically where I’m at, in the turnovers and all those things, that’s all behind me. For me, it’s all about going forward and I don’t get too caught up in that. I’m confident in myself and I’m confident in this team that we’ll get it going.”

