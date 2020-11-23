Eagles Popular Nickel CB Heading to IR: Report

The Eagles will reportedly be without the services of Cre’Von LeBlanc for at least three weeks. The fan-favorite cornerback suffered a high-ankle sprain on Sunday following an MRI, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. “Strap” was operating as the backup nickel corner behind Nickell Robey-Coleman.

The Eagles haven’t announced the injury or made a corresponding roster move. LeBlanc saw 13 snaps versus Cleveland and left in the second half after following on the wet turf in Cleveland. He was listed questionable but never returned. The former undrafted kid out of Florida Atlantic has been on the field for 217 defensive snaps in 2020, including a season-high 59 in Week 3. LeBlanc has 22 total tackles, two passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one sack in nine games.

#Eagles CB Cre'Von LeBlanc had an MRI that showed a high ankle sprain, source said. He's likely headed to injured reserve. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2020

Philadelphia originally released LeBlanc on roster cut-down day, then claimed him one day later since he wasn’t subject to waivers. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has always viewed the 26-year-old as a nickel corner, although he has seen spot duty on the outside. LeBlanc has often spoken highly of playing for the Eagles and became somewhat of a folk hero in 2019 after intercepting Drew Brees in a divisional playoff game.

“It was shocking, just as it was for the fans,” LeBlanc said after getting cut in September. “It was very shocking. But, I mean, this is not my first rodeo. I’m going on Year 5. I’ve been cut before and I’ve been claimed. That’s just the name of the game. This is just the business that we have to live with on the daily basis.”

Eagles Getting Low on Experienced Cornerbacks

The Eagles are down to four active cornerbacks assuming LeBlanc does indeed hit IR. Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox remain the outside starters, with veteran Robey-Coleman manning the slot and undrafted rookie Michael Jacquet playing in a reserve role.

The team also has undrafted rookies Grayland Arnold and Elijah Riley on the practice squad, but they are viewed as safeties. The Eagles brought in former Baylor standout Jameson Houston for a tryout last week but he left without a contract. They might want to revisit Houston’s potential for added depth at the position.

Doug Pederson Praises ‘Bright Spot’ Slay

It’s no surprise to anyone who watched the first 10 games of this spiraling Eagles’ season that Slay has been one of the bright spots. The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback was brought to Philly to lock down the opposition’s top receiving threat. He’s been as good as advertised. Maybe better.

Pederson: LB Alex Singleton has been "big bright spot for us." Playing a ton of snaps on defense/special teams. Brings energy. Has embraced role. Also, adds that Darius Slay has been a positive this year. — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) November 23, 2020

On Monday, head coach Doug Pederson called Slay out specifically as one of the positives on an otherwise dismal year.

“There are definitely some bright spots and positives on the football team that have emerged this season,” Pederson told reporters. “Darius Slay on the outside as a corner has really done some nice things there. Being able to shut down a top receiver on the opponent or whatever Jim [Schwartz] asks him to do.”

Other guys mentioned included defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, defensive end Brandon Graham, linebacker Alex Singleton, along with receivers Travis Fulgham and Jalen Reagor, and running backs Miles Sanders and Boston Scott.

