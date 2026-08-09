Elly de la Cruz Trade Rumors Spark Offseason Development For Red Sox

After making the playoffs a year ago, the Cincinnati Reds entered the 2026 season with all sorts of hype around them.

Cincinnati had gained some valuable playoff experience, albeit just two games. But for a young club, getting any time in the postseason can be valuable to enhance a team.

However, most of the same thing happened for this franchise, with the Reds underperforming once again. Injuries have played a role in the performance of this group, but overall Cincinnati just simply hasn’t played up to par.

So as the trade deadline approached earlier this week, the Reds were seen as potential sellers across baseball. There were rumors around Cincinnati listening to deals on ace Hunter Greene, but the team never moved him.

Additionally, there were rumors around franchise player Elly de la Cruz, with a few teams engaging in trade talks. Moving Elly de la Cruz was always very unlikely, but the fact that his name appeared in rumors is interesting.

Elly de la Cruz on the Move?

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Boston Red Sox badly wanted de la Cruz at the trade deadline. But the Cincinnati Reds refused to engage in any trade talks this summer.

“The Boston Red Sox tried to convince the Cincinnati Reds to trade shortstop Elly de la Cruz, but never came close to acquiring him,” Nightengale reported.

While the trade talks never came together this summer, Boston could attempt to land the star infielder during the offseason. With the Reds struggling to replicate the success from last year, the organization may want to explore some bold moves.

Should Reds Trade Elly de la Cruz?

The Red Sox could offer the Reds multiple quality players to build around, giving them a chance to get out from under the mediocrity they have been stuck in. But de la Cruz has been the franchise player for the Reds over the last few years, and it will take a lot for them to consider moving him.

de la Cruz has three more years left on his current deal with the Reds, so Cincinnati may be in no rush to move him. But if he won’t sign an extension with the club down the line, the Reds’ front office will have to think long and hard about a possible move down the line.

A team like the Red Sox could be aggressive in landing de la Cruz, especially after they turned their season around this year. Adding an All-Star like this could be franchise-altering, but the price to get him could be massive.

de la Cruz has again been electric for the Reds, even if it hasn’t resulted in overall team success. For the year, the infielder has hit .271 with 21 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .852.

Fans in Cincinnati won’t want to think about moving de la Cruz, but after another tough year, it could make sense. If the Reds’ front office won’t seriously go all-in to win with this young group, something will have to change.