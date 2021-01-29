ESPN Analyst Floats Bradley Beal To Philly Trade

The NBA’s leading scorer in Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal is off to an unprecedented start to the regular season – one that’s topped the incredible beginning of the 2019-20 campaign – and it has thrust Beal into premature and unwarranted trade speculation.

Furthermore, things in Washington aren’t going as smoothly as most anticipated. From the outset, the transitional phase of going from John Wall, who spent the past decade with the Wizards, to Russell Westbrook at point guard was as bumpy as we thought it would be but the Eastern Conference’s free fall team of the year isn’t exactly what I had in mind.

While some projected the Wizards to lock up one of the bottom playoff seeds and others ranked Washington to round out 10th place; I had them somewhere in the middle. But battling for a final playoff spot is seemingly out of the question, at the moment, in light of their 3-11 start – which is currently good enough for last in the Eastern Conference.

Hence why ESPN’s Jalen Rose, the co-host, alongside David Jacoby, of Jalen & Jacoby, believes it’s time for the Wizards to shake things up and says when Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey called this year a “championship-or-bust” season, it was because he’s planning on splitting the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons pairing.

Jalen Rose: ‘If They Don’t Win The East This Year; They’re Going To Break Up Ben Simmons And Joel Embiid’

“What he’s actually saying, Jacoby is if they don’t win the East this year, they’re going to break up Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Oh wait, they already tried to trade Ben Simmons, it just didn’t happen,” Rose said. “It just didn’t happen. But, either way, when the organization brings in Morey, Doc Rivers, keeps Elton Brand, and keeps Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris – it now becomes a team that must win the East or you make major changes.

“He’s actually stating the obvious.”

Beal, who’s currently averaging 35.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists is a humongous trade asset for Washington; he’s good enough to reel in an All-Star caliber player like Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons.

“Who says no, Jacoby? This is Washington, that’s Philly. We have Bradley Beal, ya’ll have Ben Simmons. Who says no?” Rose asked.

Bradley Beal To Philadelphia For Ben Simmons?

Jacoby believes the Sixers would back out.

“I think Philly says, “No,” and I’m going to tell you why Philly says “No,” Jacoby said. “What Philly has right now is not broken and you love talking about how Ben Simmons can’t shoot and you’re not lying. He can’t shoot but look at what he can do. Look at some of these numbers; assists per game, sixth in the entire league (7.9 per game) and he’s almost 7-feet tall. Rebounds per game; 21st (8.4 per game), steals per game; eighth (1.7).

“Deflections per game – underrated stat – four times per game he’s deflecting passes, that’s good for second in the NBA.”

David Jacoby: ‘I Don’t Think You Should Move Ben Simmons For Bradley Beal’

The Sixers have also surrounded Simmons with quality shooting and perimeter defense – which is another big reason why Jacoby says Ben, should stay in Philadelphia.

“That is why I don’t think you should move Ben Simmons for Bradley Beal because when you surround him with shooters like (Danny) Green, (Seth) Curry, and Tobias Harris has been light out from 3,” Jacoby added.

“Then, all of a sudden, Embiid’s been great from 3 – when you put those complementary players around Ben Simmons; that is how you put yourself at the top of the Eastern Conference.”

