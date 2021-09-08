Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Running Backs: Week 1

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Running Back edition for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. In this column, we highlight what looks to be a new feature back in Baltimore. Plus, a former must-start in Denver who appears to be falling out of favor.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Christian McCaffrey will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of that caliber check out our weekly fantasy football running back rankings.

Start-Sit [QBs | RBs | WRs]

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

RB: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: James Robinson at HOU

It seemed as if everyone was selling their James Robinson stocks this offseason. However, Travis Etienne’s injury has once again catapulted J-Rob to the top of the running back rankings. I’m not convinced that Carlos Hyde will legitimately eat into his workload — a workload that saw Robinson average 20.6 touches per game last season. The Texans surrendered 31.8 points per game to opposing running backs in 2020 (second-most in NFL), including a league-high 1.3 rushing touchdowns per contest. Robinson owned 76.9% of Jacksonville’s total red zone rushing attempts as a rookie (highest in football).

Gus Edwards vs. LV

Here’s the list of players to rush for at least 700 yards in each of the past three seasons; Nick Chubb, Ezekiel Elliott, Derrick Henry, Aaron Jones, Alvin Kamara and… Gus Edwards. Hop on the Gus Bus this week, because chances are Baltimore will. The Raiders allowed the third-most rushing touchdowns (18) and fourth-most fantasy points to running backs last season. In starts that Edwards has received at least 10 carries, he’s averaged 83.9 yards per game.

Raheem Mostert vs. DET

Trey Sermon is the Niners back to own over the long haul. Hell, a healthy Jeff Wilson may very well factor into the backfield later on down the road. However, for now Mostert’s the guy in San Fran and it would be wise to milk as much out of him while you can. A matchup vs. Detroit is a nice place to start. No defense surrendered more fantasy points (32.2) and total touchdowns (29) to the running back position last season than the Lions.

Sleeper: Leonard Fournette vs. DAL

The Bucs backfield was a crapshoot for most of 2020. However, in the postseason they finally began to feature Fournette, as he out-carried Ronald Jones by 29 attempts. Yet, the two are still somehow carrying a near-neck and neck ADP. Fournette’s being slept on in drafts, don’t sleep on him in Week 1. Dallas allowed a rushing touchdown per game over the final seven weeks of 2020. They also surrendered 34 passing touchdowns in 2020 (tied for third-most in NFL). Don’t forget, Fournette is just one season removed from hauling in 76 receptions.

RB: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Zack Moss vs. PIT

Moss has been the preferred Bills back for fantasy owners this summer. Yet, ESPN’s NFL insider Dan Graziano has hinted that it will once again be Devin Singletary leading the charge. Moss eclipsed 59 yards rushing in just two games last season and found the endzone as a rusher in only three. Pittsburgh ranked in the top-10 in rushing yards allowed to the position in 2020 (85.3 yards per game). They were also just one of three teams to allow 20 points per game or fewer to the position group.

Melvin Gordon at NYG

Gordon’s time as Denver’s lead-back looks to be nearing its end — if it’s not already over. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has likened rookie Javonte Williams to Alvin Kamara of all people. Head coach Vic Fangio has noted that the team is “not at all against playing him in any situation at any time in the game,” via Denver Post. The Giants are sneaky stingy on defense, especially on the interior. They allowed the 11th-fewest rushing yards per game to running backs last season.

Buyers Beware: D’Andre Swift at SF

Swift’s stock is puzzlingly low. Getting a player who totaled 10 touchdowns in 13 games last season as a low-end RB2 is a steal. However, as far as his outlook in the opener, you may want to steer clear. San Francisco allowed just three receiving touchdowns to running backs last season (tied for fourth-fewest in NFL). They also ranked in the top-eight in points surrendered — and that was without Nick Bosa in the lineup.

Start-Sit [QBs | RBs | WRs]

Running Back Rankings

# Running Back Opp. 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. NYJ 2 Alvin Kamara NO vs. GB 3 Derrick Henry TEN vs. ARI 4 Dalvin Cook MIN at CIN 5 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. SEA 6 Nick Chubb CLE at KC 7 Aaron Jones GB at NO 8 Ezekiel Elliott DAL at TB 9 James Robinson JAC at HOU 10 Antonio Gibson WAS vs. LAC

*For the entire running back rankings for Week 1 click here.

READ NEXT