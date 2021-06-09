Agent Offers Barcelona Hope of Landing Prolific Striker

Lautaro Martinez’s agent has offered Barcelona hope the Argentina international striker could be lured to the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window from Serie A side Inter.

The Inter star was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in summer 2020 but a transfer failed to materialize. Yet speculation has again emerged that he could join the Catalans with Inter reportedly needing to sell due to the club’s debts.

Martinez’s agent, Alejandro Camano, told Ivan San Antonio at Diario Sport that the 23-year-old would be happy to play for the Catalan giants.

“We are very calm, we have to resolve the Inter situation first, but of course he would like it,” he said. “Who would not like to play for Barcelona? It is one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Barcelona has already added Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero, and Emerson Royal to the squad but president Joan Laporta has promised more transfers. Sales will surely be needed before an approach for Martinez can be made, and Camano added that he has not yet heard from the Catalans.

“No one from Barcelona has called me. I have a good relationship with Mateu [Alemany], but there is nothing, so we are not thinking about it now,” he added. “He is prepared for any challenge. Lautaro is a player who does not go unnoticed and can face any responsibility.”

Martinez is currently with the Argentina squad, including Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and new signing Aguero, for World Cup qualifying and Copa America fixtures.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barcelona Still Hoping To Land Big Name

Barca’s financial problems will make signing top stars difficult this summer, but the club has not given up hope of bringing in a “headline signing” such as Martinez or Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, according to Diario Sport.

The Catalans are “confident” of being able to raise the funds needed to achieve such a transfer. Attacking players such as Antoine Griezmann or Ousmane Dembele could be sacrificed.

The report adds that Dembele will be sold if he does not renew his contract which expires in 2022, while Griezmann’s situation at the club will be assessed after the upcoming European Championship.

How Much Would Martinez Cost?

Martinez will still not come cheap, particularly after a season where he helped fire Inter to a first Serie A title in 11 years. The striker ended the 2020-21 campaign with 17 league goals and formed a prolific partnership with Romelu Lukaku.

Sky Italia has reported that the Nerazzurri want €90 million ($109m) for Martinez who is said be “waiting for Barca,” as reported by Diario Sport. There has also been interest from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, but the Rojiblancos may also find it difficult to finance a transfer.

There’s no doubt that Martinez has been on Barca’s radar for some time and Inter could be vulnerable to bids for their top stars this summer. However, the Catalans are also in a tricky financial situation and have their work cut out if they are to bring in the Argentine before the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s Riqui Puig Offered Key Advice By Pep Guardiola

