Transfer Rumors: Aguero To Join Messi at Barcelona?

It’s no secret that Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi are great friends but could the duo be playing together next season at Barcelona? It seems unlikely but then again both Aguero and Messi are out of contract next summer, making their futures a little uncertain.

Jose Alvarez at El Chiringuito TV certainly thinks it’s possible both men could be plying their trade at the Camp Nou in 2021-22. He reports that Aguero “is willing to come to La Liga,” while also pointing out his friendship with Messi and the fact that Barcelona lack a No. 9 currently.

Barcelona’s Next No. 9?

The Catalan giants failed to sign a replacement for Luis Suarez in the summer after the Uruguay international left for Atletico Madrid. Martin Braithwaite has been handed the No. 9 shirt but has struggled for minutes and has not started a game this season.

Indeed the Denmark international is one of four players Barca want to sell in the next transfer window, according to Sport. Braithwaite has responded to rumors and insisted he’s happy at the Camp Nou, but the club would surely be tempted to sell if an acceptable offer arrived.

Manager Ronald Koeman has said he wants to sign Memphis Depay in January to reinforce his attack, as reported by Marca. Yet the club’s difficult financial situation means a deal is far from guaranteed.

That (a move for Depay) is certainly a possibility. I will try, because I would like to have him here. But I cannot estimate now what the financial situation of the club is in January. We will have to wait to see it. I do not have the role to decide this, it depends on the club. For me, it is a matter of waiting. We want Memphis because he is a great player and because he has qualities that, in my opinion, we lack, especially in depth in our attack.”

Depay is not strictly a No. 9 but has played in that position under Koeman for the Netherlands team. He can play out wide and, like Messi and Aguero, will also be a free agent in the summer when his contract expires.

Will Aguero Stay at Manchester City?

Of course it’s by no means certain Aguero will leave City. The Argentine is already a club legend after winning four Premier League titles and the FA Cup during almost a decade of service at the Premier League club.

Aguero is also the club’s all-time record goalscorer and has been challenged by manager Pep Guardiola to prove he’s worth a new deal, as reported by The Independent.

We know what he means for us, we know how we appreciate him, but now he has to show like every one of us, me first, that we deserve to continue here and playing good and winning games After that, the club and myself of course decide, but about his quality… when he is playing in his level and we don’t have any doubts he is a player to stay until he decides (to go) because he is unique, the numbers, he is important for us, the fans and for everyone.

The striker may just be waiting to see what Guardiola does next. The City boss is also approaching the end of his contract and is yet to sign an extension to keep him at the Etihad Stadium.

