Barcelona Outcast Rages At Ronald Koeman After Summer Exit

Miralem Pjanic has hit out at Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman after sealing a late summer exit from the Camp Nou. The midfielder has joined Turkish side Besiktas on a season-long loan.

The midfielder has barely featured since joining the Catalan giants from Juventus in the summer of 2020. Pjanic spent most of last season on the bench and has not managed a single minute of first-team action in 2021-22.

Pjanic has now hit out at the way he’s been treated by Barcelona coach Koeman in an interview with Marca. The 31-year-old has made it clear he is not happy with life under the Dutchman at the Camp Nou.

“Koeman disrespected me. He was never talking to me! I’m a player who can accept everything but I would always like it to be explained to me… and not as if I was 15,” he said as reported by Fabrizio Romano. “I agreed to lower my salary and join Besiktas because I love playing football.”

The midfielder has agreed to reduce his salary by 60 per cent, according to Marca. Pjanic had been one of Barca’s highest earners before agreeing a loan move to Besiktas. The Turkish side will pay €2.7m of his annual salary with Barca picking up the rest, as reported by Football Espana.

Pjanic Talks Time at Barcelona

Pjanic also spoke about his love for Barcelona and how he had always wanted to play for the Catalan giants.

“I have always loved the way Barca played and watching their game. It is clear that Barça’s philosophy in recent years has been adapted to my football and what I love,” he said. “For me, it was always a big goal to play for a club like Barça.”

The midfielder also insisted he had no regrets despite struggling for game time during his brief stay with the Catalan giants.

“No [regrets], not never. In life things that have to happen, happen. It is like that. I have fought all my life and my career, I am very ambitious, very competitive, I have reached the level of Juventus and Barça,” he said. “I know that I can play for this team, they just haven’t given me the chance to compete, to join a group, to help more.”

What Next For Pjanic?

Pjanic will spend the rest of the season with Besiktas, although there is no purchase option in his loan deal which means the midfielder could return to the Camp Nou once his temporary deal expires.

The midfielder insists he is looking forward to the season with Besiktas but is not ruling out a return to the Camp Nou at some point in the future.

“I have a contract, I have always spoken highly of the club, just that I have not had luck with this coach. But Barça is always Barça. Someone else might think 10 times to leave, but I have to choose to spend one more year there playing zero minutes or I will fight to win titles, play the Champions League, 30-40 games … I will play,” he said. “I am focused and happy about that, I can’t wait to start this season with Besiktas and I think I’ll be very happy there.”

Pjanic now has the chance to feature regularly and show Barcelona exactly what he can do at Besiktas. The midfielder is contracted to Barca until 2024 but it remains to be seen what will happen once his loan deal expires at the end fo the season.

