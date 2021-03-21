Amazing Dembele Stat Emerges After Barcelona’s Huge Win

Ousmane Dembele was on target in Barcelona‘s 6-1 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga, notching his 10th goal of an impressive campaign in all competitions.

The Frenchman fired home Barcelona’s fifth of the night which was his 14th Barcelona goal with his left foot. Rather impressively, the 23-year-old also has the same number of goals with his right.

28 – Ousmane Dembélé 🇫🇷 has scored 28 goals for @FCBarcelona in all competitions, 14 with his left foot and 14 with his right. Ambidextrous. pic.twitter.com/R1VCp632HY — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 21, 2021

Dembele actually scored with his right foot during the match too. However, the goal was ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside, although television replays showed it was a harsh decision.

Barca’s win sees Ronald Koeman’s men stay in second place and four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid. La Liga now pauses for two weeks for an international break.

Dembele Back in France Squad

Dembele’s return to fitness after an injury-plagued few years at Barcelona has been a real boost for the Catalan giants in 2020-21. The Frenchman has become a regular in Koeman’s team and has made 35 appearances in all competitions.

The forward’s form has also seen him recalled to the French squad after an absence of more than two years. Dembele will be hoping to feature in Les Bleus’ forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 26 Bleus called up for the World Cup 2022 qualifiers! 🇫🇷 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/YJTPnnR5R5 — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) March 18, 2021

Manager Didier Deschamps explained why he had decided to call up Dembele in a press conference after releasing his latest squad, as reported by Get French Football News.

“In recent weeks, he has been playing consistently and is back to his athletic capacity. He is playing, he is scoring goals, even if he could score more. He was severely hampered by repeated injuries,” he explained. “He must gradually gain maturity. Aside from that, what he is able to do today, what he has been able to do for several years, is why he was part of the squad of world champions.”

Secrets of Dembele’s Fitness Revealed

Dembele’s return to fitness has come about after the forward made plenty of changes to his training regime and lifestyle. Physios Salah Ghaidi and Jean-Baptiste Duault spoke to Telefoot about how they have worked with the Barcelona star to get him back to his best, as reported by Le10Sport.

“At first we worked so that he was injured less. We are here to optimize his physique, so that he is more regular, faster, more enduring,” said Ghaidi. “And for him to have fun. It’s an Ousmane Formula 1. When he has his settings optimized to 100%, he can hurt a lot.”

Meanwhile, Duault has explained how Dembele has also had to work hard mentally after spending so much time on the sidelines in his first few seasons at the Camp Nou.

“You have to understand that Ousmane is already training hard in Barcelona. We are adding a little bit of work,” he added. “He plays every three days. It is the whole that must be perfectly balanced to allow himto perform well all the time. “I did not know him before, but I have always seen a courageous boy. When you hurt yourself two years, mentally it’s hard to come back. He had that strength. We are working hard to ensure that this work is maintained over time.”

Dembele is finally starting to look like the player Barca thought they had signed when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 after Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain.

Indeed Dembele’s good form could earn the Frenchman a new contract at Barcelona. The Frenchman’s current deal expires in 2022, and the club has reportedly made a contract extension a priority.

