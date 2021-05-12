Barcelona’s Ansu Fati Sends Message After Latest Knee Surgery

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has sent a message to supporters after undergoing another operation on his injured left knee. The 18-year-old went under the knife in Portugal in a bid to cure his ongoing injury problems.

Fati has shared a picture of himself with the caption “positive mind” as he begins his latest recovery program.

Barcelon confirmed on May 6 that Fati had undergone “a check-up arthroscopy in his left knee” via the club’s official website. The club stopped short of putting a date on when the youngster might be back in action.

Fati has not played since first injuring his knee in November 2020. The youngster subsequently underwent surgery and was initially ruled out for four months but went on to suffer a number of setbacks that required further treatment and kept him out for the remainder of the campaign.

It is hoped the latest surgery will allow Fati to finally put his knee issues behind him and allow the forward to be fit in time to join his teammates for pre-season training ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Koeman Has Sympathy For Fati

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman offered a brief update on Fati shortly before his latest surgery. The Dutchman was asked about the teenager at a pre-match press conference and admitted he has had a tough time this season.

“I spoke to him before he left. He spoke with our doctor yesterday and we wished him well. It’s true that the poor kid has had some bad luck. There are a few things that didn’t go well,” he said. “I don’t want to talk about it much more. It’s been 5-6 months and the most important thing right now is he gets better and he can be with us hopefully next season. It’s been an important loss, to miss a player like him, the most important thing is he recovers well.”

Fati would surely have been regular at Barcelona this season if he had not been forced onto the sidelines because of his injury problems. The youngster burst into the first team last season and broke a host of records for club and country. Fati continued his impressive form at the start of the campaign, scoring five goals in his first six appearances.

Barcelona To Hand Fati New Contract

Fati’s return from injury will be eagerly-anticipated and he may just feel like a new signing for the club when he finally does make it back out onto the pitch in a Barcelona shirt after such a lengthy absence.

Barca certainly has not lost faith in the young star and could hand Fati a new contract while he remains sidelined. According to ARA, new president Joan Laporta could offer an extension as a “gesture of confidence” in the youngster.

Fati’s current deal expires in 2022 but Barca could offer an improve deal that would keep him at the club until 2026, according to Mundo Deportivo. The youngster’s buyout clause is set at €400 million which Barca would either keep the same or increase to ward off any potential admirers.

