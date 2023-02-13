Ronald Araujo Reveals Which Two Player He’d Sign For Barcelona

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has revealed which two players he would sign for the Catalan giants to strengthen the squad ahead of the summer transfer window.

Araujo spoke to reporter Gerard Romero and was asked who he would bring to the club if he were sporting director Mateu Alemany. The Uruguay international was pretty unequivocal in his response, as reported by Diario Sport. He said, “If I were Mateu Alemany I would sign Bentancur and Messi.”

The defender played alongside Messi before the Argentina international’s shock departure to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. Messi’s future is currently uncertain as he is out contract with the Ligue 1 champions at the end of the season.

Araujo spoke a little bit more about why he would love to play with the World Cup winner once more at the Camp Nou.

“Obviously he is a player that everyone wants in the team, it would be something tremendous, something special,” he said. “I don’t know how things will turn out but of course we would love it.”

Araujo’s second choice is Uruguay team-mate Rodrigo Bentancur. The midfielder currently plays for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur but has just been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

The defender’s words may be of interest to the club given his importance to the side. Araujo may only be 23 but he has already been tipped to be a future club captain. Araujo has made it clear he would be honored to take over the captain’s armband.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Send Out Strong Ansu Fati Warning