Ronald Araujo Sends Barcelona Fans Emotional Message After Injury Blow

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has sent out an emotional message to supporters and explained his reason for choosing to undergo surgery on a thigh injury.

The Catalan giants confirmed on Monday, September 26 that Araujo will go under the knife after sustaining an injury while on international duty with Uruguay in a friendly with Iran.

Barcelona have not yet confirmed how long Araujo will be out for, but it seems likely the defender may now miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Araujo has now taken to social media to explain why he has opted for surgery rather than conservative treatment on his injury.

“I want to make clear the reasons why I made my decision, to avoid speculation. I love my country and I love my selection,” he wrote on Instagram stories. “After consultation with several professionals, we decided that the best thing is surgical intervention. Here it is not about choosing one or the other, it is about health and getting back to 100% as soon as possible. Personally, these are very difficult times and I take this opportunity to thank everyone for the support I am receiving. With faith and hard work I will do my best to return as quickly as possible. Hugs and blessings! I can do everything in Cristo that strengthens me.”

Barcelona Confirm Surgery Details

Barcelona have confirmed details of Araujo’s surgery on the club’s official website. The center-back will travel to Finland for the operation and a further update will be provided at that time.

“Ronald Araujo will undergo surgery on Wednesday for the adductor longus tendon avulsion he has in his right thigh,” read a statement. “The operation will be carried out by Dr. Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the Club’s medical staff, in Turku, Finland. When the operation is completed there will be another medical statement.”

Araujo has been a virtual ever-present for Barcelona this season and is one of Xavi’s most important players. His absence with a be a big blow to the Catalan giants, who will hope he can come back strongly in the second half of the season.

When Will Araujo Return?

It’s not clear yet exactly how much time Araujo will miss, although there is plenty of speculation that he will be out for around two or three months. The defender will need a “miracle” to reach the World Cup that starts in November, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona have a packed schedule ahead of the tournament and their final fixture before the World Cup is against Osasuna in La Liga on November 9. Xavi’s side do not return to action in the Spanish top flight until December 31 against Espanyol.

It’s seems possible that Araujo could be back in time for the resumption of La Liga after the World Cup, although Barcelona are expected to provide more details of his recovery after he has undergone his surgery on Wednesday.

