Aubameyang Lets Slip What’s Going On With Dembele at Barcelona [LOOK]

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears to have inadvertently let slip what is going on with teammate Ousmane Dembele at the Camp Nou currently.

The Frenchman is technically a free agent after his contract expired at the end of June. Dembele is expected to sign a new two-year deal with Barcelona shortly but there has been no official annoucement yet.

However, Aubameyang has posted a video on Instagram stories where Dembele can clearly be seeng with his Barcelona teammates in the dressing room, as shown by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

…and here’s Ousmane Dembélé in Barcelona’s dressing room today. He has completed medical tests in the morning at Ciudad Deportiva, then he was with the team. 🔵🔴 #FCB New deal, to be approved and signed – valid until June 2024. pic.twitter.com/xiB1dWeNBN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2022

Barcelona are expected to make Dembele’s new deal official shortly given the Frenchman has also passed his pre-season medical checks. The forward will then be able to join his teammates for training ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

