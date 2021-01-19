Barcelona Players Unhappy With Griezmann Comments: Report

Antoine Griezmann vented his frustration after Barcelona’s Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Athletic Club on Sunday, but his comments do not appear to have gone down too well in the dressing room.

The World Cup winner spoke about his disappointment at the match and also hit out at his side’s defensive mistakes after missing out on picking his first trophy with Barcelona, as reported by Sport.

We’re pissed off, angry, annoyed… everything. Everything. When you lose a final all the feelings are bad ones. We know Marcelino’s teams work really hard, press really well. We made mistakes at dead balls and we will have to improve and work on them in the week. We didn’t defend well, we didn’t talk…when the ball goes out, someone has to shout.

Griezmann’s criticism has not impressed his team-mates who have been left mentally and physically drained by their Super Cup exploits, according to Cadena SER’s Adria Albets. Barca were forced into extra-time against Real Sociedad in the semi-finals and again on Sunday against Athletic.

Albets reports that some Barca players felt Griezmann’s comments were directed towards goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and they “did not like” the Frenchman’s words.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Defensive Problems Continue For Barca

Griezmann was not the only one pointing the finger at the Barcelona defense after Sunday’s disappointing defeat in Seville. Coach Ronald Koeman was also unhappy with the goals his team conceded, as reported by AS.

We are sad, disappointed by the result. We played the final to win and not to lose that, yes. But there is no time to get off. We’ll be playing soon, there’s a cup and a league, there’s no time for regrets. We have done positive things, we have improved. We have failed in the goals received. We have to be more forceful in defense. We must defend better in the area and not let the opponents think, they cannot control, turn and shoot easily. We can improve.

Defensive errors have plagued Barcelona all season and even the usually-reliable Ter Stegen has been guilty of some high-profile errors.

4 – Barcelona have made more errors leading to goals than any other team in LaLiga this season (4), all four made by different players: Neto Murara, Marc-André ter Stegen, Clément Lenglet and Ronald Araujo. Nerves. pic.twitter.com/bEiURObrxj — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 29, 2020

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has now made five errors leading to goals since April 2019, more than any other player in LaLiga in that timeframe. What was he thinking?! pic.twitter.com/PIrUo1SNLT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 21, 2020

However, Ter Stegen has also saved Barca on more than one occasion this season since returning from knee surgery and showed his quality again in the semi-finals of the Super Cup. The Germany international made six saves during the match, according to Opta, and also stopped two penalties as Barca won the shootout.

Griezmann Back in Form

Meanwhile, Griezmann has also had his critics this season after struggling for goals and to consistently find his best form but has looked in good shape in his last three matches for Barca in all competitions.

The World Cup winner scored twice against Athletic and now has four goals and three assists in his last four outings for the Catalan giants and could add to that tally on Thursday.

Barca are back in action in the Copa del Rey against Cornella. Ronald Koeman may rotate his side for the match but could start Griezmann given his good form and lack of attacking options.

Koeman is already without captain Lionel Messi who is suspended for the game following his red card against Athletic, while Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho remain on the injured list following knee surgery.

READ NEXT: Riqui Puig Sends Message After Barcelona’s Super Cup Loss