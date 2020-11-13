Barcelona’s Sergino Dest Pulls Off Filthy Nutmeg in USA Draw [WATCH]

Barcelona new signing Sergino Dest pulled off a brilliant piece of skill in USA’s 0-0 international friendly draw against Wales on Thursday at the Liberty Stadium.

The right-back channeled his inner Ronaldinho to embarrass Manchester United winger Daniel James near the halfway line. It’s the kind of move Barcelona fans will be hoping to see more of as the season progresses.

Dest was one of the visitors’ brightest performance in a solid display by Gregg Berhalter’s young side. The game was the team’s first since a victory over Costa Rica back in February. USA play a second friendly against Panama on Monday in Austria.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Praise For Dest

The 19-year-old came in for praise during the match for his nutmeg and his overall performance down the right flank for USA. Dest played with a swagger that may just have come from signing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Sergiño Dest just nutmegged someone so unnecessarily just across the midfield line. There was literally no reason for it. There were much safer options. It was reckless. I absolutely love it. — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) November 12, 2020

I love it when Sergino Dest stop playing around and actually take players on😂. Seriously he is filthy when he actually takes players on #USMNT — USMNT Brain (@UsmntB) November 13, 2020

Sergino Dest definitely has that "I"m at Barcelona now" swag added to his game. He never lacked confidence, but there's definitely a little extra flavor in his movements. — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) November 12, 2020

Sergino Dest told @GrantWahl on his pod today that Ronaldinho was his idol. Saw a bit of that flair there — Chris Wittyngham (@ChrisWittyngham) November 12, 2020

It’s been a good few months for Dest since he swapped Ajax for Barcelona in October. The defender has already made six appearances for Ronald Koeman’s side and looks to have a big future ahead of him at the Camp Nou.

Dest has become the first American to start for Barcelona in the Champions League and La Liga as well as the first player from the United States to feature in a Clasico match against Real Madrid.

The youngster is not the only American at Barcelona. Konrad de la Fuente is also at the Camp Nou and made his USMNT debut against Wales. The winger is currently part of Barcelona B, the club’s reserve side.

Berhalter Happy with Young Side

Berhalter was happy with his young side’s performance after the match. Dest and Konrad featured alongside starlets such as Gio Reyna and Weston McKinnie in a lineup that featured six players making their debuts.

The US coach spoke to ESPN after the game and offered his thoughts on his team’s performance against a far more experienced Wales team.

I was proud of them — we are starting to see some of the energy and dynamic I have talked about. Our defensive pressing was relentless all game; it unbalanced Wales and didn’t let them set into a rhythm. We had a ton of quality. If you add Christian [Pulisic] into that team, that would have made a difference. It is a young team, a youthful lineup, We are still learning principles, how to take advantage of other teams’ weaknesses, and we didn’t do that enough. But it’s amazing how much ground those guys can cover in midfield. I think it’s really important [to show swagger]. If you look at how we made Wales play at home, that’s really impressive. They had low passing accuracy and possession, but our guys are confident and it showed.

Dest and Konrad could feature once more against Panama next week. The duo will then head back to Barcelona to begin preparations for their La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

READ NEXT: Griezmann Thanks Coutinho: ‘I Owe You a Good Bottle of Wine’