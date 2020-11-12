Griezmann Thanks Coutinho: ‘I Owe You a Good Bottle of Wine’

Antoine Griezmann made no secret of the fact that he wanted the No. 7 shirt at Barcelona after his arrival from Atletico Madrid, and he was finally granted his wish before the start of the 2020-21 season.

The Frenchman took the No. 17 shirt in his debut campaign at the Camp Nou but has since taken over the No. 7 from Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian generously agreed to switch squad numbers and is back in the No. 14 that he took when he first arrived at the club from Liverpool.

Barcelona have now offered a sneak peak of Griezmann joking with Coutinho in the locker room about how he might thank him for the new number.

🥰 @AntoGriezmann thanks @Phil_Coutinho for number 7️⃣

"I owe you a good bottle of wine." 🍷 pic.twitter.com/PKCmsGCUfN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 12, 2020

New Number But Same Griezmann

Griezmann may have changed to his favored number, but it has not yet inspired a return to the Frenchman’s top form. The World Cup winner has only scored twice in nine appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants so far this season.

Manager Ronald Koeman continues to back the forward despite his struggles in front of goal in 2020-21. The Dutch coach told Sport that the team need to help the forward get back to his best.

He’s working well, although he’s said himself his performances have to improve. He mentioned it after the Alaves game. But he’s getting chances and working well, I hope more goals go in. Every player has moments when they doubt themselves and it’s normal. For us, it’s important to help him find his best form. But a the end of the day, it’s always in the hands of the player.

Griezmann is currently away on international duty with France. The world champions play Portugal and Sweden in the Nations League before Griezmann is due to return to Barcelona for a La Liga clash against his former team Atletico.

Coutinho Back for Atletico?

Barcelona could welcome Coutinho back for the crunch clash at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The Brazilian has been out of action since picking up a hamstring injury and has not featured since the defeat to Real Madrid.

Coutinho had started the season well two goals and two assists in six outings for Barca, but he does now face competition for his place from new signing Pedri. The 17-year-old has impressed so far in his first months at Barcelona and clearly has Ronald Koeman’s trust.

The Dutch coach has started the teenager against both Real Madrid and Juventus, and the teenager has told Sport he will keep working hard to keep his place in the starting XI.

From day one he [Koeman] told me I had to work very hard because it was hard to stay at Barca and I think I have, I’ve shown him that I can be here and he backed me by playing me in important games. I have to be grateful to him and keep working. When I came I was a player who had been playing in the second division, I didn’t have as much experience and I came to get that as soon as possible, to try and stay here with effort and hard work. What I’m doing I’m proud of and what I have to do is keep working to get as many minutes as possible

Yet it’s possible both players could start against Atletico. Barcelona will be without Ansu Fati for the next four months after the forward underwent knee surgery, meaning there is a space up for grabs in the attack.

