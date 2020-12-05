Busquets Worried About Barcelona After Cadiz Defeat

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has admitted he is worried about his team after Saturday’s dismal 2-1 La Liga defeat to Cadiz.

Ronald Koeman’s men suffered their fourth league loss of the season at the Estadio Ramón de Carranza which leaves the team a massive 12 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Busquets was asked after the match if he was worried about his team and made it clear his team need to sharpen up defensively after another poor performance, as reported by Marca.

Yes, of course, too many defeats. There’s a long way to go but it’s another one. We have to keep our heads up and go for our objectives. When you concede two it’s much more difficult. Individual mistakes are costing us a lot. In every game, especially away from home, it gives the opposition too much of an advantage. We have to just carry on, there’s no other way.

Cadiz’s winning goal came just six minutes after Barca had managed to tie the scores at 1-1 and was the result of some poor defending. Clement Lenglet failed to control a throw-in from Jordi Alba, while substitute Alvaro Negredo managed to beat goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and slot the ball home.

Individual Errors Costing Barcelona

Busquets was also asked about Barca’s contrasting form in La Liga and the Champions League. The Catalan giants have won only 4 of 10 games in the Spanish top flight but have a perfect record in Europe’s top competition.

The midfielder was unsure the exact reason for the difference in form but admitted his team must cut out the individual errors that are proving so costly in La Liga.

It’s a different team in the Champions League, I don’t know why. In the last few games, individual errors have decided the game which makes it more difficult as the opposition can sit back and close the space. I think it’s a number of things. We can’t fault the attitude or the effort of the players but it makes it more difficult when he made mistakes.

Saturday’s result will be a worry to Barcelona and the club’s supporters. Cadiz are only just back in the top flight after being promoted from the Segunda Division last season and had not managed a home win until now.

Barcelona Look to Home Comforts

Barca’s away form has been an issue for several seasons and still looks a problem Koeman is yet to solve. The team have been beaten at Cadiz, Getafe, and Atletico and their only away win in La Liga came back at Celta Vigo back in October.

Koeman may be relieved to find Barca now have a run of four straight home games, starting with the visit of Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday. Levante, Real Sociedad, and Valencia then follow at the Camp Nou.

It’s a run of fixtures that Barca simply must win in order to get a flagging La Liga campaign back on track. According to Opta, Barca’s tally of 14 points is their lowest at this stage of the season since 1987-88 season and means Koeman is under pressure to improve results quickly.

