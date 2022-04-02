Barçelona ‘Can’t Allow Them to Leave:’ Xavi Sends Strong Message

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has told the club they simply cannot allow young stars Ronald Araujo and Gavi to leave amid speculation about both players’ futures.

The duo are out of contract in 2023 and yet to agree new deals at the Camp Nou. Xavi told a pre-match press conference on Saturday, April 2 that it’s imperative the club keeps hold of the two starlets.

“It’s very important, I’ve already made it clear with the minutes they play the importance we give to both of them,” he said. “The club cannot allow them to leave, they are important because of how we want to play and I think it is a matter of time. I am positive and I want to believe that they will stay.”

Araujo has become a key player for Barcelona in central defense, forming a strong partnership with Gerard Pique in the heart of the backline. The Uruguayan has made 32 appearances this season for Barca in all competitions, scoring four times.

Gavi has also become a regular despite only turning 17 in August. The tenacious teenager has two goals and four assists for Barca in 2021-22 and has also broken into the Spain national team under Luis Enrique.

Busquets Warns Gavi and Araujo

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has also spoke out about the futures of both Araujo and Gavi and has sent a warning to the duo. The midfielder told RAC1 that players who leave the Camp Nou usually end up regretting their decision, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I have spoken with them many times and they know they won’t have it like they do here anywhere else. Not the club, but the dressing room, the city,” he said. “They have been here for years. They know that they have many years left in their career. If one day they want a new experience, maybe after 10 years you want to go to the Premier League or the United States, that’s normal, but to leave so soon… Those that have left and could have stayed always regret it.”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered an update on the two contract extensions and has claimed the situation is progressing normally, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Well, this is on the right track. Yes, they are players that we want to continue, within these salary levels that we are establishing. We would like them to continue for many years,” he said. “Negotiations are underway and everything is going perfectly normally with Araujo and Gavi.”

Xavi Talks Dembele Future

Ousmane Dembele is another Barcelona player out of contract in the summer, and Xavi also offered his thoughts on the Frenchman. It’s still not clear what Dembele’s plans are for next season but the coach hopes he can stay at the Camp Nou.

“I see him happy, involved in the project. Since I arrived in November he’s been a fantastic professional. It depends on him. He will be a free agent in June and so it’s a question for Ousmane,” he said. “I have a clear opinion. He’s a really talented player. I’ve said it before. If he’s fit he can be the best in the world in his position. He knows our project and he has to agree with the club.”

Dembele missed the start of the season through injury but has been in impressive form under Xavi in 2022. The 24-year-old has contributed seven goals in his last eight matches for the Catalans in all competitions.

