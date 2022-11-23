Barcelona Captain Reveals Which Youngster Is Most Uncontrollable

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has a host of young team-mates under his charge this season, with teenagers such as Pedri, Gavi, and Alejandro Balde all regulars in Xavi’s starting XI.

All three players are also with Busquets in the Spain national team for the World Cup squad and he’s admitted he has to keep an eye on all the Barca youngsters in an interview with Marca. However, there’s one player in particular who needs a little more attention than the others.

“I have to control all of them a little, but Gavi more. That’s the thing about the youngsters. They can be funnier, more clueless, but when it comes down to it, they all pitch in and listen to the older ones,” he said. “He’s like that. I am lucky that he is on my team. Nobody beats him for character and intensity. He has some very good things for the team and others that he has to polish. At his age, imagine the things he can add to his repertoire.”

Gavi only turned 18 in August but is already a key player for club and country. He’s also been recognized with individual awards this season. The teenager won the prestigious Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d’Or awards, handed to the best Under-21 Player, and the Golden Boy Award for 2022.

Busquets Has Ansu Fati Update

Ansu Fati is another youngster in the Barcelona and Spain squad. The 20-year-old has returned to full fitness after a long injury lay-off but has yet to rediscover his very best form. His father, Bori Fati, has said the forward needs to play more and Busquets agrees.

“I think he is doing very well. Getting on the World Cup list was a boost, a tremendous help. He is not playing at Barça as much as he wanted to. He comes from a long injury and is going through a period of adaptation,” Busquets said. “He’s ready to play a lot more. Hopefully, he will be at his level, because he is a different player and he can help us a lot.”

Fati will be hoping for minutes at the World Cup and could get a chance to shine as Luis Enrique does lack a reliable goalscorer in his Spain squad.

Last World Cup For Busquets?

Players such as Gavi and Fati both look to have long and bright futures ahead of them, but this is likely to be the last World Cup for 34-year-old Busquets. The captain acknowledged the end is near but stopped short of confirming he’d hang up his boots after the World Cup.

“Well, it looks like that. In four years’ time, I’ll be old. But I’m not thinking about that, only about the challenges I have, to help the national team,” he said. “I think we can be the solid team of championships, very difficult to beat. Hopefully, we can be brilliant to reach our goal. It’s my fourth World Cup, but the excitement is the same as it was in South Africa.”

Busquets has already tasted World Cup glory with Spain in 2010. If La Roja are crowned champions in Qatar then he will join a very small group of players to win the competition twice.

