Barcelona Deal For Center-Forward ‘95%’ Complete: Report

Barcelona are reportedly closing in on a move for Juventus striker Alvaro Morata who could be the next player to arrive at the Camp Nou in the January transfer window.

Sources close to the negotiations say the deal is “95% closed” and Morata “will be a FC Barcelona player this week,” as reported by Javier Miguel at Diario AS. The Catalans have reached an agreement with Juventus to loan Morata for the rest of the season.

Barcelona also have agreed a future purchase option with Morata’s parent club Atletico Madrid. No details are given but it is noted that Atletico still have to pay Barcelona €40 million for Antoine Griezmann.

There’s no doubt it’s a complicated transfer, with three clubs involved, but Miguel adds that Morata is simply now waiting for the OK from his agent to travel to Barcelona to undergo a medical and then sign his contract.

Barcelona will have to free up space on the wage bill to be able to register Morata, particularly after already adding Ferran Torres from Manchester City and bringing in Dani Alves on a free transfer.

Laporta Says Barcelona ‘Working On Deals’

Barcelona president Joan Laporta offered an update on the club’s January transfer plans on Monday, January 3 at a news conference to unveil new signing Torres at the Camp Nou.

The chief admitted the club are working hard on January transfers as well as also thinking about options to strengthen the club in the summer, as reported by Diario Sport.

“Mateu Alemany has explained it well. With Ferran, we made an exception to make the signing before having the Fair Play, but we’re working on that, as well as on next season. That’s our job. Everything is possible if done well and we are doing so. I am convinced everything will go well,” he said. “All players consider the possibility of coming to Barça. We’re improving and everything is possible. We’re working on more deals for this month and also looking ahead to the summer.”

Barcelona continue to be linked with a summer move for striker Erling Haaland, but it’s thought the arrival of Morata will not affect those plans. Indeed if the Spain international does arrival it’s likely to spell the end for Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay at Barcelona.

Xavi Constantly Calling Morata

The decision to move for Morata has raised a few eyebrows, not least because of his past with Real Madrid, but new coach Xavi appears determine to land the Spain international.

Xavi has been calling Morata “constantly” to talk about a move, and the striker’s “priority” in January is to head to the Camp Nou, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Juventus want to sign a replacement before agreeing Morata’s departure and continue to be linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauro Icardi. Journalist Pedro Almeida has reported Icardi may join on loan for the rest of the season with the deal to include a purchase option.

