Barcelona Chief Confirms €36 Million Man Is ‘Close to Leaving’

Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff has confirmed that center-back Clement Lenglet is on the verge of leaving the club on loan for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

“Lenglet’s departure is close,” he told a news conference on Thursday, July 7. “We will formalise it when everything is defined. Our job is to give the coach as many weapons as possible so that he uses the weapons he deems appropriate.”

Lenglet arrived at Barcelona from Sevilla in 2018 after the club activated the defender’s €35.9 million buyout clause. The Frenchman was a regular initially but has lost his way at the Camp Nou and fallen out of favor.

Barcelona will now let him move on loan to Tottenham but the deal does not include an option to make the transfer permanent, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano. Tottenham will pay a loan fee and “part of his salary.”

Lenglet will become Tottenham’s fifth signing of what has been a busy summer in north London. Antonio Conte’s side have already brought in Ivan Perisic, Richarlison, Fraser Forster, and Yves Bissouma.

Christensen Arrives At Barcelona

Barcelona have already brought in an extra defender this summer in Andreas Christensen. The Denmark international was unveiled at the club on Thursday, July 7 after moving on a free transfer after his Chelsea contract expired.

Christensen told a news conference that he has wanted to play for Barcelona since he was a young child. He said. “It’s a proud day for me. Since I was eight years old, I wrote on a piece of paper my dreams and that was to become professional footballer and play for Barça. This is a proud day and I am just looking forward to getting started.”

Christensen Confident He’s a Good Fit For Barca

Barcelona’s latest signing will add to Xavi’s defensive options for next season and will compete with Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, and Eric Garcia for a place in the starting XI. The new signing thinks he’s a good fit and is looking forward to the challenge.

“I think I’m here because of the player I have become and the person. I think that fits already well to the Barcelona style of play,” he said. “I think that’s why I’m here so I don’t have to change anything but obviously get better, learn everyday. I think my style of play fits quite well already.”

It remains to be seen how Xavi will line his team up next season but Christensen made it clear he wants regular football at his new club.

“My goal is always to play in the team. Every player wants to be on the pitch every week and that’s my main goal,” he said. “I know there is competition, for me it’s healthy competition, it only makes me better, makes me push more. I’m not going to name names. All the defenders are great and I see it as healthy competition. I’m looking forward to it.”

Ronald Araujo and veteran Gerard Pique were Xavi’s preferred central defensive partnership last but season it would be no surprises if there were changes. Pique struggled with injury at the end of the campaign, while there have even been suggestions Xavi could play with three center-backs in 2022-23.

