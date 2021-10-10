Barcelona Chief Makes Erling Haaland Transfer Admission

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste has discussed the club’s chances of landing Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland and admits he can’t see the Catalan giants signing the striker now because of their financial problems.

Haaland is one of Europe’s hottest properties after scoring 68 goals in 67 appearances for Dortmund, and a host of top clubs are expected to try to lure him away from the Bundesliga side in the summer of 2022.

Barcelona are one of the many clubs that have been linked with Haaland, but Yuste said the Catalans must get their finances in order before trying to bring in top stars in an interview with Fernando Polo and Roger Torello at Mundo Deportivo.

“I don’t see the signing of Haaland now. Between now and next year we will see what the situation is and what we can count on for signings,” he explained, “First you have to put the partitions in a house that we have found in ruins, so let’s focus first on fortifying it, first feed the household and then we’ll see what we can do, without losing sight of the fact that we always want to have the best and Haaland is one of the best in the world.”

Haaland has a release clause that drops to just €75 million in the summer of 2022 and is also wanted by Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester City, according to Marca.

Will Barcelona Make Signings in January?

Yuste also urged caution with regards January signings despite CEO Ferran Reverter revealing that Barcelona have €20 million to spend in the winter transfer window if necessary.

The Barcelona vice-president thinks Barca must be careful, particularly with key players such as Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Aguero, set to strengthen the team in the coming weeks when they return from injury.

“I prefer to be governed by the principle of prudence. We come from a situation of a huge economic crisis, therefore, prudence,” he added. “I buy the positive message from Ferran Reverter because it means that we are beginning to see the light a little when it comes to reversing the situation, but I think that with the squad that we have, once they are all recovered, we can compete with guarantees. With this I do not mean that the ultimate goal of Barça is not to have the best, which I would like to do, but not now.”

Ansu, Pedri & Dembele Contract Updates

Yuste also confirmed that he is hopeful Barca can announce new contracts for Pedri and Ansu Fati “soon” and also offered an update on Dembele’s future at the Camp Nou.

The Frenchman’s contract expires in the summer of 2022 but Yuste said the club is working on an extension for the 22-year-old, who will be free to negotiate with other clubs from January 1 if he does not sign a new deal with Barca before then.

Dembele has not played for Barca this season after undergoing surgery in June on an injury picked up at Euro 2020 while playing for France. The forward is expected to be ready to return after the current international break.

