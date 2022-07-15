Coach Hits Out At ‘Toxic’ Rumors About Barcelona Defender

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has received an apology from Rennes coach Bruno Genesio after a report emerged that the center-back had failed a medical at the Ligue 1 side.

Umtiti had been linked with a move to Rennes in the summer transfer window. However, TV3 reported a potential transfer broke down because the defender did not pass a medical check-up.

Genesio has now spoken to reporters about the incident and made it clear that at no time did Umtiti take a medical with his club and he is sorry to hear about the rumors, as reported by Be Soccer.

“I regret the false information that has come out, I feel sorry for Sam, because he did not come for a medical examination in any case,” he said. “And less a test that would have not been conclusive. It damages our image, my image, because I also have a commitment to him, and I wanted to say that what has been said is really a bit toxic and very regrettable.”

Umtiti has struggled with knee injuries throughout his career at Barcelona and his physical problems have seen the defender slip down the pecking order at the Camp Nou. Umtiti made just one appearance last season and has been told he is not in Xavi’s future plans.

Umtiti Hits Out At Rumors?

The Barcelona defender has already appeared to hit out at the rumors regarding a failed medical in a cryptic post on Instagram. Umtiti posted a message on social media that appeared to be in response to the speculation, as reported by Football Espana.

He wrote on Instagram stories, “When the lie takes the lift, the truth takes the stairs, it takes more time, but it always ends up arriving.”

It’s not clear now what will happen with Umtiti. Genesio has previously admitted interest in Umtiti but has also said recently the transfer “is on standby” currently.

Meanwhile, Xavi already has Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, and Andreas Christensen in his first-team squad. The coach is also reportedly hoping to bring in center-back Jules Kounde before the start of the new campaign.

Umtiti To Miss Pre-season Tour?

Umtiti looks set to miss Barcelona’s pre-season tour of the United States. The team are due to fly out on Saturday, July 16 but Xavi is not planning on taking players who are surplus to requirements.

Therefore the French defender is likely to be left at home along with Riqui Puig, Martin Braithwaite, and Oscar Minguez, Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany told a press conference to unveil Raphinha that those players omitted from the tour will need to find new clubs.

“These will be decisions Xavi will have to make. Everything depends on him,” he said. “The players that will travel to the States. You will know the situation of some of our players. They still have contracts with Barcelona. We are trying to find solutions with the agents, the players. If they stay here it will be to try and find another club.”

Barcelona will continue their pre-season preparations in the US with friendlies against Inter Milan, Juventus, Real Madrid, and the New York Red Bulls.

