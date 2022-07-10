Coach Says Playmaker Dreams of Being Barcelona’s No. 10

Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer and the playmaker’s former coach has said it was a “childhood dream” of the midfielder’s to move to the Camp Nou.

Hélder Cristovâo, who coached Bernardo at Benfica where he started his career, has told Diario Sport that the 27-year-old was inspired by a certain Lionel Messi.

“Yes, it’s been a dream since he was a kid for him,” he said. “Representing Barça, to be the legendary No.10, like Messi. He has a lot of Messi. Not the pace and the strength, but how he thinks, manages the game. He has a lot of things to improve Barça.”

Bernardo, Busquets & Pedri For Barcelona?

Bernardo is coming off another impressive title-winning seasons with City where he ended the campaign with 10 goals and 4 assists in all competitions. However, Cristovâo explained why Bernardo still might be thinking of leaving.

“I see Guardiola with Bernardo and Bernardo with City. But I understand that the player wants to play for Barça. It’s a club with enormous potential,” he added. “Maybe he can think that there is nothing left for him to achieve at City and he wants to contribute to Barça. He could fit in well as an interior. Barça play 433 and I see him with Busquets and Pedri. As the No.8. Not on the wing, inside.”

The Manchester City man is thought to be Xavi’s ideal replacement for Frenkie de Jong who has been linked with a Barca exit this summer. However, City boss Pep Guardiola has already admittted it will be “difficult” for the Catalans to sign his player.

Barcelona ‘Ideal’ For Barcelona

Cristovâo believes that Barcelona would be ideal for Bernardo. The midfielder has enjoyed great success at City, winning four Premier League titles and the FA Cup, but would find a great challenge at the Camp Nou

“A lot of times a player wants a change because they feel their cycle at a club has ended. But a club as historical and big as Barça is, hungry for success, would be ideal, a challenge for him,” he explained. “There are a lot of games. He could play some games inside, others wide. He could play as a false nine. He could add a lot to the club.”

Barcelona hardly lack for midfield options with Sergio Busquets, De Jong, Pedri, Gavi and new signing Franck Kessie in the first-team squad. However, Cristovâo thinks that Bernardo could offer something different.

“Bernardo has the perfect coach for his game. Then his teammates. The way of playing. City play with the ball. He would have more problems in transition, with a deeper block,” he said. “I think Xavi will think a little like that, to have him always close to the ball. He works hard physically, is tactically astute, and is committed. He’s a good guy, a complete player and very intelligent.”

The midfielder may be dreaming of Barcelona but a move to the Camp Nou does look very difficult. According to Marca, City value the Portugal international at around €100 million, putting him out of Barcelona’s financial reach.

