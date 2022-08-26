Barcelona Confirm Signing of 21-Year-Old Sevilla Starlet

Barcelona confirmed the signing of 21-year-old Sevilla starlet Luismi Cruz on Friday, August 26. The 21-year-old has arrived on a season-long loan but could make his stay permanent if he can impress.

The Catalans confirmed the news in an official statement on the club’s website.

“FC Barcelona and Sevilla have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Luismi Cruz for one season, until June 30, 2023, with a purchase option,” read a statement. “This Friday the player passed the pertinent medical tests at the Barcelona Hospital and the Joan Gamper Sports City, and was then photographed wearing the new Barça shirt at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.”

Cruz will join up with Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic initially but will be know there is a clear route into the first team as youngsters such as Ez Abde, Gavi, and Alejandro Balde have shown in recent seasons.

Who is Luismi Cruz?

Barcelona’s latest arrival has come through Sevilla’s youth academy and has gone on to become a regular in the team’s reserve side, making 55 appearances and contributing 8 goals and 11 assists.

Cruz has also played for the first team in Andalusia. He made his debut in December 2021 in the Copa del Rey, scoring a penalty in Sevilla’s shootout win over Andratx. The youngster then went on to make his La Liga debut in January against Celta Vigo.

The attacking midfielder’s purchase option is set at round €2-3 million, as reported by Diario Sport. Cruz is a versatile player who can also feature as a false 9 or on the right win.

If Cruz can impress during his season at Barcelona then it would be no surprise to see the Catalans sign him up permanently for such a low fee. The midfielder is the second player to arrive from Sevilla this summer, following Jules Kounde in making the move to the Camp Nou.

Rafa Marquez Talks Barca Atletic

Cruz will be coached by Barcelona legend Marquez this season. The Mexican has taken over the reserve side after Sergi Barjuan stepped down and has a talented squad at his disposal.

Marquez has spoken about the forthcoming season and the chance to work with another highly-rated midfielder, Pablo Torre, who has also been snapped up by Barca this summer from Racing.

Torre has spent pre-season with the first team and is expected to train with Xavi’s side but play for the reserves if he’s not called up into the senior team’s matchday squad.

“We have not had him since we started the preseason. Until now I have not had the fortune to speak with him,” he said “With Xavi we have talked. There was a bit of uncertainty. He wanted to stay or go on loan, in the end it seems that he can stay We have what we have today and if Pablo comes down, it would be a contribution that would help us add because he has quality.”

Marquez will work closely with former teammate Xavi this season, identifying players from his team who could make the step up. Barca already have a host of impressive youngsters in the first team which will offer players such as Cruz and Torre confidence they can go on and enjoy success at the Camp Nou.

