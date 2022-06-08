Barcelona Considering Move For ‘Next Dani Alves:’ Report

The right-back slot at Barcelona has been a problem position for the Catalan giants ever since Dani Alves left the Camp Nou in 2016 only to return five years later at the grand old age of 38.

Alves has slotted straight back into the position, ahead of Sergino Dest, but is clearly not a long-term option given his advancing years. Barcelona are looking at alternative options and are considering a move for Shakhtar Donetsk defender Dodo who has already been dubbed ‘the next Dani Alves,’ as reported by Diario Sport.

The Brazilian is under contract until 2025 but “does not want to continue at Shakhtar” and is “one of the names” Barcelona are considering when it comes to who will play right-back next season.

Dodo is still only 23 but is also interesting several other clubs including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Fiorentina, and Tottenham. The youngster is an option for Barca for next season along with Cesar Azpilicueta.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted at a news conference his captain is torn over whether to continue at Stamford Bridge or move to Barca. The coach has hinted he would be willing to sanction a move for the skipper as reward for his loyalty to the club.

Barcelona’s Options at Right-Back

Barcelona coach Xavi does have options at right-back in his squad currently, although much may change during the summer transfer window if the Catalans receive interesting offers for their players.

Versatile La Masia graduate Sergi Roberto is expected to stay and will be an option at right-back and in midfield. The 30-year-old will sign a one-year contract extension shortly, as reported by Diario Sport.

Alves is also expected to stay but will need a new contract as his current deal expires at the end of the month. Barcelona could offer the Brazilian a six-month deal that takes him until the end of the year and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as reported by Diario AS.

Dest is also an option but is facing an uncertain future at the Camp Nou. The Catalans would be willing sell the USMNT star if any offers over €25 million arrive, according to Marca.

Alves Talks Barcelona Future

Alves did speak about his future following Barcelona’s final La Liga game of the season against Villarreal. The Brazilian reiterated his desire to stay but admitted he did not know yet what will happen, as reported by Sport.

“I don’t know if it will be my last game. I live in the present, I don’t think about the future, ” he said. “My desire is to continue because I can keep helping the club, but it does not depend on me, I have aspirations and will keep fighting.”

The veteran has proven a useful signing during his second stint at Barcelona, both on and off the pitch, but the club will need to decide on a long-term replacement for Alves sooner rather than later.

