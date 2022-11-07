Barcelona Defender Reveals Brutal Message From Xavi

Barcelona‘s teenage left-back Alejandro Balde is in the midst of an impressive breakout campaign for the Catalan giants after managing to force his way into Xavi’s starting XI on a regular basis in 2022-23.

The 19-year-old has featured 15 times already in all competitions and appears to be Xavi’s preferred choice ahead of more experienced options such as Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso.

Xavi has offered Balde some advice and given the youngster a brutally honest assessment of his abilities, according to the teenager. Balde told Catalunya Radio exactly what he had been told by the Barcelona manager.

“He tells me that I have offensive potential and a lot of room for improvement in the defensive phase!” he explained.

Balde clearly still has a lot to learn but has been part of La Liga’s best defence this season. The Catalan giants have kept 11 clean sheets in 13 matches and only conceded four times so far in the 2022-23 campaign.

Balde Talks Competition

The emergence of Balde has been one of many bright spots of Barca’s La Liga campaign. Balde is the latest player to emerge from the club’s La Masia academy and into the first team, joining the likes of Gavi and Ansu Fati in making the step up.

Balde will be hoping he can continue to play regularly this season and says the competition for places in Xavi’s squad is good for all players.

“[Jordi] Alba is a reference for me. He gives me very good advice. Competition is always good and makes us all better,” he said. “It is an honor to share a position with two players in the category of Alba and Alonso.”

The teenager also admitted it would be a “dream” to play at the World Cup. Balde has not yet been called up by Spain manager Luis Enrique but his impressive form so far this season means it would not be a complete surprise if he were on Spain’s World Cup list.

Balde Set For New Barca Deal?

Barcelona are expected to hand Balde a new contract in a bid to secure his long-term future after seeing him thrive this season. The teenager is expected to sign a new deal that will run until 2027 in the coming months, according to Diario Sport.

The defender wants to stay at the Camp Nou and his agent, Jorge Mendes, has already met with the club to discuss terms. Balde could put pen to paper on the deal in December or January 2023.

Barcelona have already tied down top young stars such as Pedri, Gavi, Fati, and Ronald Araujo to new contracts in a bid to secure their futures and ward off interest from any potential admirers.

Balde looks set to become the latest player to be handed a renewal which will be a deserved reward for an impressive start to the campaign by the left-back who looks to have a big future at the club.

