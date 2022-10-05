Barcelona Defender’s Injury ‘Worse Than Expected:’ Report

Barcelona have been hit by yet another injury blow as center-back Andreas Christensen has been ruled out of action after suffering an ankle ligament injury.

The Catalans giants confirmed details of the injury via the club’s official website.

“Tests carried out on Wednesday have confirmed that the first team player Andreas Christensen has a sprained left ankle,” read a statement. “He is unavailable and his recovery will dictate his return.”

The injury is “worse than expected,” as reported by Diario AS journalist Javi Miguel. Tests have revealed that Christensen could be out for up to a month which would mean he would not play for Barcelona again until after the World Cup.

Barcelona are due to play 10 games in all competition until November 9 when La Liga will pause for the competition in Qatar. Domestic competition is not due to return until December 31 when Barca face Osasuna.

Barcelona Confirm Christensen Injury

Christensen sustained the problem during Barcelona’s 1-0 Champions League defeat over Inter at the San Siro. Christensen was taken off in the second half and replaced by Gerard Pique.

The Denmark international now joins fellow defenders Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, and Hector Bellerin on the sidelines at the Camp Nou ahead of some crunch fixtures for Xavi’s side.

Barcelona take on Celta Vigo next in La Liga but then face a must-win Champions League return against Inter before heading to the Santiago Bernabeu for a Clasico clash against Real Madrid.

Tuesday’s defeat to Inter in the San Siro has hit Barcelona’s hope of qualifying for the Champions League last 16. The Catalans are currently third in Group C and will need to beat Inter to have any chance of progressing.

If Barcelona do not finish in the top two spots they will drop into the Europa League for a second straight season which would be a major blow for the club both in a footballing and financial sense.

Chance of Redemption For Pique?

Christensen’s injury means Pique and Eric Garcia are Xavi’s only fit center-backs heading into the team’s next game. Pique started the season on the bench but injuries have offered the veteran the chance to stake a claim for more minutes.

The 35-year-old has only featured four times so far this season but will be needed in the heart of the Barcelona backline. Xavi does have some emergency options too with left-back Marcos Alonso and midfielder Frenkie de Jong also capable of playing in central defense.

Xavi will also be hoping he can have summer signing Kounde back before long. The Frenchman has impressed in the early weeks of the campaign before being sidelined with a hamstring injury picked up on international duty with France.

Kounde’s aim is to be back for the Clasico against Real Madrid on Sunday, October 16, according to Miguel. The former Sevilla’s man return would be a huge boost for Barcelona ahead of the game which could have a real bearing on where the title ends up at the end of the season.

