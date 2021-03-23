Barcelona’s Dembele Offered Finishing Advice From Shevchenko

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has been offered finishing advice while on international duty with the France national team from Ukrainian striking legend Andriy Shevchenko.

The former AC Milan and Chelsea striker, who won the 2004 Ballon d’Or, is currently coach of Ukraine and will come up against Dembele and France in World Cup qualifying on Wednesday in Paris.

Shevchenko faced reporters ahead of the match and offered his words of wisdom to Dembele, who has been guilty of missing chances for Barcelona this season, as reported by Marca.

“I’m in a position where I would prefer him not to score!” he said. “He’s a very talented young player, who needs to be a bit more patient when finishing. He should take the chances he gets and work a bit harder.”

France Boss Wants More From Dembele

France boss Didier Deschamps has also offered his thoughts on Dembele after calling the Barcelona star into his squad for the first time in over two years. Deschamps is pleased to see Dembele back to full fitness but wants more from the forward, as reported by Goal.

“Now he is able to play again, he is able to make the difference and score goals. He could score more and be more effective,” he said. “It is not a question of changing him. He has been playing at the highest level for a long time. He is young. It would be good for him, for his club and for us if he could become more efficient.”

Deschamps added that he believes Dembele will become more effective in the final third as he matures. He explained, “Of course, this is something that needs to be worked on. As you mature, you may make better choices. All forwards have moments when they are less efficient than others.”

Dembele was on target in Barcelona’s 6-1 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday and now has nine for the season in 35 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants.

Will Dembele Stay at Barcelona?

The Frenchman’s form and fitness have been a big positive for Barcelona this season, after years of injury problems, and have ensured the forward has finally become a regular in the starting XI.

Yet Barca has a big decision to make over Dembele soon. The 23-year-old’s contract expires next summer, and means Barca is likely to either offer an extension or look to sell at the end of this season.

COPE report that Dembele’s renewal is a “priority” for the Catalan giants who see the Frenchman as a “new player” after managing to shake off the physical problems that have plagued his career at the Camp Nou.

Dembele is likely to stay and finally feels important under Koeman but is waiting to hear what the club offer, according to Mundo Deportivo. Given the club’s difficult financial situation it’s likely the club’s new contract may mean Dembele has to take a pay cut.

