Dembele Reacts to Barcelona’s Contract Ultimatum: Report

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany has warned Ousmane Dembele that the forward needs to make a decision on his future shortly regarding whether he will stay at the Camp Nou.

Alemany told a news conference to unveil new signing Ferran Torres that reports Barca were to meet Dembele’s agent again were “not true” and offered his thoughts on the transfer saga, as reported by ESPN.

“There has been contact with his camp for months. They know the club’s position, that we want him to stay,” he said. “There’s a renewal offer on the table and that’s with them. It can’t be put off for much longer, we’re waiting for a definitive answer.”

Yet those comments appear to have had little effect on Dembele and his representive, according to Toni Juanmarti at Diario Sport. Indeed the forward’s agents are “in no hurry to make a decision and continue to hear offers from the different clubs that have knocked on their door.”

Dembele is also not minded to “do Barca any favors” following the arrival of Ferran Torres from Manchester City. Indeed, Juanmarti reports Alemany’s comments were actually a “reason for laughter in the Dembele camp.”

Xavi Tells Dembele To ‘Make an Effort’

Barcelona coach Xavi was asked about Dembele’s future once again on Tuesday, January 4 at a news conference ahead of his team’s trip to Linares Deportivo in the third round of the Copa del Rey.

Xavi told reporters he is still waiting for news on Dembele but hopes the forward makes an effort to stay at the Camp Nou, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I’m relaxed because now it depends on the club, Ousmane and his agents,” he said. “It’s time for Ousmane to make an effort and to think about himself and his future. The best option for him would be to stay at Barcelona. But what happens now depends on him and his agents. I hope he makes an effort. He won’t find a better sporting project, so let’s see what decision is reached. It’s a question of time now.”

Dembele’s contract expires at the end of the season. The forward’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, has asked Barca for a €45 million signing-on fee and an annual salary of €30m, as reported by Diario AS.

Xavi Ready To Give Up On Dembele?

Xavi has so far made it clear he wants Dembele to stay at Barcelona by stating publicly he feels the Frenchman can go on and become one of the world’s best players in his position.

However, the Barcelona boss is starting to lose faith in Dembele due to the “contradictory messages” he has received from the forward, as reported by Javier Miguel at Diario AS.

The relationship has become “especially tense” after Xavi shook hands on a gentleman’s agreement for Dembele to renew at Barcelona before contract negotiations with the Catalans broke down again.

Xavi is now deeply concerned about the situation and has “already started to throw in the towel” regarding Dembele’s long-term future which increasingly looks set to lie away from Barcelona.

