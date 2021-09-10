Dortmund Willing To Swap Haaland For Barcelona Forward: Report

Barcelona’s financial problems have been well-documented but it’s not been ruled out that the Catalan giants could make a big-name signing in the summer of 2022.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has already been linked with a move to the Camp Nou and his name has cropped up again. The Bundesliga goal machine remains one of Europe’s hottest properties after breaking a host of records with Dortmund.

Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, is already thinking about the future and has a good relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta. According to El Nacional, Haaland’s termination clause drops to €75 million ($88.7m) in 2022 which makes him affordable for a host of teams.

The report adds that Dortmund already think Haaland will leave and “would be happy to make an exchange with [Ousmane] Dembélé.” The Frenchman made his name at Dortmund before joining Barcelona in 2017.

Yet it’s not quite as easy as all that. Dembele is out of contract in 2022, so Barca would first need to extend his deal and then convince the 24-year-old it’s a good idea to head back to Dortmund.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Laporta Talks Dembele Future

Dembele is currently out injured and not due to return until November, but Laporta spoke about the attacker and his future at the club at new signing Luuk de Jong’s unveiling at the Camp Nou, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

He explained, “This morning our football director, Mateu Alemany, told me that a meeting with Sissoko, the player’s representative, is already scheduled to discuss the extension of the contract for the French international winger, which expires in 2022.”

Dembele has regularly been linked with a move away from Barcelona during his time at the Camp Nou, but Laporta seemed optimistic the France international will commit to a new deal.

“The relationship with Ousmane is very good. He feels loved in the club and that is why we proposed the renewal,” he added. “The number has been changed, he likes the ‘7’ and he has told me personally that he really wants to play again and defend the Barça shirt.”

Haaland Heading to Bayern?

Of course, Haaland is likely to have his pick of clubs if he does decide to look for a new challenge away from Dortmund next year. Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told SPORT 1 in August that his club would be interested in Haaland.

He said, “This is a top player that the whole world probably wants. Of course we look there, otherwise we would be full amateurs.”

Real Madrid has also been rumored to be interested in bringing in Haaland. According to Marca, Los Blancos want to create a superstar strikeforce next year featuring Kylian Mbappe and Haaland.

Barcelona’s financial problems mean the club would be unable to compete if a bidding war were to break out for Haaland. However, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has commented in an interview with the Guardian, a frankly bizarre summer 2021 transfer window has shown us that in football “anything can happen.”

READ NEXT: Barca’s New UCL Jersey Revealed Ahead Of Bayern Clash [LOOK]