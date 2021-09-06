Barcelona Pencils in Return Dates for Dembele & Aguero: Report

Barcelona has pencilled in return dates for injured duo Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Aguero but supporters may have to wait until November to see the two players in first-team action.

The Catalan giants have been happy to show off both Dembele and Aguero working hard on their recovery from injury in the gym at the Ciutat Esportiva during the current international break.

Yet the club are not expeting either player to make a “miracle” recovery, according to Javi Miguel at Diario AS. Aguero is sidelined with a calf problem picked up during pre-season but is expected back first.

The report notes the Argentine could finally make his Barcelona debut against Alavés at the Camp Nou in La Liga on October 30, or against Dinamo Kiev in the Champions League on November 2.

Dembele, who was ruled out for four months after undergoing knee surgery in June, is expected back in “early November” and could also be available for the Champions League fixture in Ukraine.

De Jong Arrives To Boost Barca’s Attack

The injuries to Dembele, Aguero, and teenager Ansu Fati means coach Ronald Koeman is short of attacking options at present, particularly having also lost Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in the summer.

However, one reinforcement has arrived in the shape of Dutch striker Luuk de Jong. The 31-year-old has moved on a season-long loan from Sevilla and has now joined up with his teammates at the Camp Nou.

De Jong will wear the No. 17 shirt at Barcelona, taking over from young Portuguese winger Francisco Trincao who has joined Premier League side Wolves on loan with a purchase option.

De Jong Knows He Won’t Play Every Game

Barcelona’s latest signing has spoken about his move and is aware he’s unlikely to be a regular in the starting XI. However, he is confident has can make an impact at the Camp Nou, as reported by Catalunya Radio.

“It’s amazing to be a Barça player. I’m very happy. I hope to do very good things for the team and the club and I’m really looking forward to starting,” he said. “I’m a different striker for Barça. I’m tall and good with my head. I know I won’t play every game, but I have a good relationship with Koeman and he knows which player is needed in every game.”

De Jong could now make his Barcelona debut again his former club on Saturday in La Liga. La Liga has asked for game to be postponed but the RFEF has reportedly rejected the request, as reported by Diario AS.

The Dutch striker is excited about the prospect of facing familiar faces. He told Barca’s YouTube channel, “I am looking forward to playing against Sevilla, and I hope to beat them too.”

Both teams are unbeaten after three La Liga games and have started off with two wins and a draw. The results means Barcelona and Sevilla are two of six clubs top of the table on seven points after the first three matchdays of the 2021-22 campaign.

